How Did Shaquille O’Neal’s Beef With Rudy Gobert Start?

Shaquille O’Neal and Rudy Gobert’s beef continues to cook at high heat. During an appearance on Complex’s GOAT Talk with his son Myles, the Hall of Famer called the four-time Defensive Player of the Year the worst player in NBA history.

Rudy Gobert took to his X and expressed disappointment over O’Neal’s comments, writing,

“It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did Shaq both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant.”

It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant. https://t.co/KPHs2VmfIb — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 5, 2024

O’Neal’s latest attack on Gobert prompted questions from fans about when and how their beef commenced. The Lakers icon’s first jibe at the Frenchman came in February 2019. When asked about his All-Star snub during a press conference, the then-Jazz center broke down in tears. O’Neal wasn’t impressed and demanded he “man up” instead of crying.

The Hall of Famer’s issues with Gobert escalated after he signed a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the Jazz in 2020. It was, at the time, the biggest contract ever handed to a center.

In January 2021, O’Neal mocked him by terming his contract extension as an “inspiration.” He opined that the Frenchman’s lucrative deal despite averaging less than 15 points per game should serve as motivation to kids that they too can sign massive contracts even if they are mediocre players.

Later, in April 2021, the Lakers icon admitted that he was envious of Gobert because of his hefty contract. In August 2023, footage of the center draining three-pointers during a practice session with the French national team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup went viral on social media.

However, O’Neal wasn’t impressed. On the contrary, he was ‘disgusted’ that a player of Gobert’s size wasn’t working on his post-game and was instead focusing on being a spot-up three-point shooter. The French team didn’t fare too well in the World Cup as they were eliminated in the group stages.

Gobert had claimed before the tournament that he would settle for nothing less than gold. This gave O’Neal the perfect opportunity to take a swipe at the center. He shared a post on his Instagram stories poking fun at his comment.

Earlier this year, the Timberwolves benched Gobert in a few games late in the fourth quarter to play Naz Reid, who can space the floor better. The Lakers icon spotted an opportunity to dunk on the four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He shared a quote from former Kings superstar Demarcus Cousins asking how a player with as many accolades as the Frenchman is benched late in games.

During the 2024 playoffs, the four-time NBA champion was joined by another Gobert detractor in Draymond Green on Inside the NBA. The duo had a great time calling out the Frenchman as the Timberwolves flamed out in the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks.

O’Neal’s comment on GOAT Talk was the latest on the three-time Finals MVP’s laundry list of unprovoked attacks on Gobert. The center often lets it slide but he has seemingly had enough. Perhaps he’s finally reached his breaking point.