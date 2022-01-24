“How does it feel to make a shot after sitting someone down? No idea!”: Warriors’ Jordan Poole issues a hilarious response to reporter’s question after embarrassing Jordan Clarkson

Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole sits Jordan Clarkson down for an incredible highlight

We won’t lie, it’s getting to the point where we have to remind everyone exactly what Jordan Poole is doing for the Warriors right now.

At a time when Stephen Curry just can’t seem to get out of the funk he’s in, and Klay Thompson is still recovering, the franchise needs somebody to step up in their place. And that is exactly where the young star comes in.

This season, Poole is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while shooting 43.6% from the field, and 34% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers may not look too eye-popping, heck that three-point percentage especially will raise countless eyebrows. However, rest assured, when he is needed, the man usually steps up.

One such occasion was in the Warriors’ most recent game, which was against the Jazz. Here, JP recorded 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, and shot 7 of 13 (53.8%) from the field, and 4 for 9 (44.4%) from beyond the arc. For context here, the rest of the team shot just 9 of 33 from three. That’s just 27%.

But, it isn’t quite the box score Warriors fans have been raving about since the end of this game. No, no, no, there is a certain, very specific moment that has gotten everyone hyped. And we have a feeling you’re going to want to see it too.

Jordan Poole embarrasses Jordan Clarkson before sinking an important three with him helplessly watching

In many ways, you could say that Jordan Clarkson is the player that Jordan Poole seeks to emulate for the Warriors night in and night out.

He definitely plays the same role as him, coming off the bench to provide a scoring burst to the team. The way they play is also very similar, having the ultimate green light, and using it to take all sorts of tough leaners and pull-up shots. Heck, even their numbers are almost the same, with Clarkson averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 39.8% from the field, and 32.0% from beyond the arc.

So if you were to tell us Jordan Poole is merely a taller clone of the Jazz player, we’d say that was about right. And we’d also point out that evidently, the clone absolutely embarrassed the original this time around.

What do we mean? Take a look at the tweet below.

Jordan Poole pulls out the in-and-out dribble and then drains the three-pointer on NBA TV! 😮 pic.twitter.com/oZGoOkRy7Y — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2022

And since this was a nasty ankle-breaker, of course, he was asked about it after the game. And his response was absolutely hilarious. Take a look.

Is it easier or harder to make a shot after dropping the defender? Jordan Poole had a priceless reaction to that question 😂 pic.twitter.com/IJAyP0P9ou — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2022

Keep it up JP! God knows Clarkson’s feet were.

