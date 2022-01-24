“Klay Thompson is experiencing knee soreness where he suffered the ACL injury!”: Warriors handed worrying situation as star is once again forced to miss games

Golden State Warriors handed a worrying knee situation with Klay Thompson ahead of their game vs Utah Jazz

Klay Thompson was out for damn near 3 years. And just as it seemed like we finally got him back, things could be changing again.

For those that may not know, the Warrior suffered a harrowing injury in Game-6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He had gone up for a dunk. And while he did make it, there was also contact with a Raptors defender, causing him to land awkwardly on his left leg.

It was later revealed that the landing caused a very severe ACL injury, something that kept him out for an entire year.

‘But hey! An ACL injury is not the end of the world anymore, right? While it will take a while for him to recover, he’ll be back in a year!’. Just as Warriors fans started to believe this mentality, Klay then tore his Achilles tendon in his right leg. A far more severe injury, and hence one that is that much harder to come back from.

That injury kept Thompson out for 1.5 years. But recently, the player finally got back out on the court, and seemed to be in good shape.

And just then… well, let’s get into it.

Sources report Klay Thompson has been having soreness in the same knee he injured in 2019

Just the thing that not only Warriors fans, but just neutral fans in general did not want to hear.

Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight against the Jazz. He experienced some knee soreness is his left knee — the one that was surgically repaired. He’s considered day to day. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 23, 2022

Now, some might say that knee soreness isn’t that alarming. And under normal cases, it usually isn’t. This one, however, could be different.

The man didn’t play an NBA game for over 2 years. And yes, while he did play scrimmages, games in the league are known to be at a completely different tempo.

Even after healing, his knee was used to the tempo of scrimmages being the highest he could handle. So, playing NBA games now and suffering soreness could be a sign of a massive amount of stress being put on that ACL. And because of it, Klay Thompson has already had to miss games against the Rockets and the Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors need to be really careful right now. Or else we could lose Klay Thompson once again.

