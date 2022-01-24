“I just tried to make a basketball play!”: Kelly Oubre Jr. explains his stance on his hard foul on De’Andre Hunter during Hawks vs Hornets

Charlotte Hornets star Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts to getting ejected for his foul on De’Andre Hunter during game against the Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets did not have their best night against the Atlanta Hawks, to say the least.

The team couldn’t hit a three-pointer to save their life and went just 4 for 36 from beyond the arc. And it showed in the score as well.

For most of this game, the Hornets were down by about 20 points. And while there were moments where the Hawks, their opponents simply went on a run during those moments to put them away.

Kelly Oubre Jr. very visibly wanted to shift this negative momentum whenever he came on. But, besides pouring on 12 points on bad efficiency, and some decent defensive possessions, the man couldn’t do much to help.

Speaking of defensive possessions though, it was also one of those that got him ejected during this game. In case you haven’t seen the incident we are referring to, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for this Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/7Hc1l1bmy1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2022

That really doesn’t look great, something the officials apparently agree with, since they ruled this a flagrant-2 foul, ejecting Oubre from the game.

During the post-game interview, the player was asked about his thoughts on the incident, as well as what he thought of the decision. And let’s just say, his response was an interesting one.

Kelly Oubre Jr. explains what he was going for during his rough play on De’Andre Hunter

We’re happy to report that, so far, De’Andre Hunter seems to be completely fine, and even finished this game. However, as was the case with Alex Caruso, the organization will hold its breath until medical tests confirm he is truly okay.

Coming back to the incident though, especially with the Grayson Allen incident recently, members of the media were very interested in knowing what Kelly Oubre Jr. had to say. And in response, well, here is what he said.

Kelly Oubre said he made a basketball play trying to block De’Andre Hunter’s dunk. “I hate to see anybody fall like that out of control, but I didn’t try to hurt him maliciously. So the refs made a call and we had to go with it.” pic.twitter.com/uLH3X0Hd3H — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 24, 2022

We won’t lie, we do slightly think that there is a slight sense of disagreement with the official’s decision in Oubre’s answer. But, the answer also seems to suggest that it isn’t a decision he is in tears over.

To him, it was an unfortunate mishap, for which he is accepting of the consequences.

And to De’Andre Hunter, we wish him good health and pray that tests reveal nothing wrong.

