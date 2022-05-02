“How does Michael Jordan still have the record for the highest vertical at 48 inches?!”: NBA Draft prospect Shaedon Sharpe has a vertical of 49 inches and NBA Twitter is awestruck

Having a good vertical jump can help you perform athletic feats. The current NBA record is held by Michael Jordan but it could soon be broken.

Michael Jordan holds the record for the highest vertical jump in NBA history at 48 inches.

Is there any record or feat that Michael Jordan has not touched? It would seem like that is something that does not happen. The Bulls legend is the eponymous hero of the NBA and rightfully so.

Fun fact: Michael Jordan still has the highest recorded vertical jump in nba history. 48 inches. Also ran a 4.3 forty. Don’t let anyone tell you someone was a better athlete than him. — Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) November 2, 2018

MJ during his time was not only seen as a delightful scorer but also a high-flying dunker. Jordan was perhaps most known for his athleticism when he entered the league.

He was such a good dunker and jumper that it looked like he was flying in the air. The “Jumpman” brand name also comes from MJ’s high-flying ability.

Who is this new dunker that can break the record held by Michael Jordan?

Seldom does the NBA encounter stars that can jump over 45 inches! For context, the highest vertical in the NBA currently belongs to Zach LaVine, who can jump a stunning 46 inches.

So, what happens when a draft prospect has a vertical of 49 inches?? Yes, you read that right 49 inches, one more than Michael Jordan.

NBA draft prospect Shaedon Sharpe has a vertical of 49 inches. To put it in perspective how crazy that is, Micheal Jordan currently has the highest vertical leap in NBA history at 48 inches. pic.twitter.com/FYIARanBbG — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) May 1, 2022

NBA Twitter did its best job of reacting to a prospect having an insane vertical. Let’s hope that young Shaedon Sharpe does break it and becomes a high-flying legend himself.

How does MJ still have the record for the highest Vert?, Lmaooo https://t.co/u3w7pvgDZT — Alaga Lamba (@Yaga_SK) May 2, 2022

This is insane, and another reason Sharpe will be a lottery pick without every playing a minute of college basketball https://t.co/jtYrJcPKZh — cow college cassanova (@college_cow) May 1, 2022

Nahhh bro really DIFFERENT https://t.co/orXFCiY90o — Hᴇᴢɪ Kɪɴɢ 🤴🏽 (@David_Stins0n) May 2, 2022

