“Ja Morant, no more Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ posts, just go about your business!”: Skip Bayless dishes on how he loved Grizzlies star for owning up to his missed layup

Skip Bayless requests Ja Morant to stop putting up Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ posts and to just go about his business.

Ja Morant has cemented himself amongst the uppermost echelon of point guards in the NBA this past 2022 regular season. Putting him alongside the likes of Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving is something that would’ve been blasphemous a mere year ago and now, he’s vying for a position on an All-NBA First team.

He’s led his Memphis Grizzlies all season long and when he missed time with injury, made sure he was on the sidelines to witness Desmond Bane and company go on historic runs without him.

With the NBA knee-deep in the Playoffs currently, it’s safe to say that Ja Morant has emerged as a bonafide star in his career’s second postseason run. While his efficiency was questionable against the Timberwolves, he did end up averaging 21 points, 10 assists, 8.7 rebounds, and 1,5 steals a game.

He also hit an enormous game-winning layup to put the Grizz up 3-2 in the first round.

Skip Bayless on Ja Morant going forward.

one thing the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series put a spotlight on was the fact that Ja Morant loves Twitter. Whether he wins or loses a game, he takes t the social media platform to say something and keeps NBA fans engaged on what he’s up to.

His most famous social banter during these Playoffs was him putting up a Michael Jordan clip from ‘The Last Dance’ after losing Game 1 against Minnesota. This clip showed MJ talking about BJ Armstrong and his Hornets and how he didn’t appreciate their trash talk towards him.

Skip Bayless, an avid Michael Jordan fan, took to Twitter to tell Ja Morant that he doesn’t need to put up those types of clips anymore and that he should just go about his business in Game 2 against the Warriors. Bayless did commend Morant for owning up to his missed layup at the end that could’ve won the Grizzlies the game.

I LOVE WHAT JA JUST SAID IN HIS POSTGAME INTERVIEW ABOUT HIS GAME-ENDING MISS: “I missed a layup I normally make.” He owned it but did not dwell on it. Now, no more MJ “Last Dance” posts. Just go about your business and win Game 2. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 1, 2022

Ja did perform well tonight as he dropped 34 points and dished out 10 assists in a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors who didn’t have Draymond Green for over half the game due to an ejection.