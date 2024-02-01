How Good is Joel Embiid at Soccer? Evaluating Reigning MVP’s Skills at His Favorite Sport Amid Viral Statement

After notching up an MVP and multiple scoring titles in the NBA, it’s difficult to believe that not basketball but soccer is Joel Embiid‘s first choice of sport. The 76ers Center appeared on the soccer-based podcast Men In Blazers to discuss his love for soccer. Addressing the elephant in the room, he also revealed his disagreement with the game being called “soccer” in the USA. Owing to his Cameroonian roots, he likes to call it “football”.

While Embiid discussed Cameroon’s fairytale soccer run with host Rog, he stated,

“Growing up, I played you know football, I don’t like to call it soccer although they do it in America but it’s word “football”. That was my first dream, to be honest, I love football more than basketball so I wish I was a football player.”

In the wake of these statements, fans are curious to know how Embiid’s skills measure up in his favorite sport. What jumps out is how he makes the soccer ball look as tiny as a seven-footer. Apart from that, since he played street football as a kid, some obvious skills are visible.

He likes to go back to his country and endearingly engage with kids playing the sport. In fact, despite his size, he isn’t afraid of going for the incredibly tough bicycle kick. At his size, he presents great control when juggling the ball with his feet. During a pre-game soccer fun routine with his teammates in 2018, Embiid showed a great feel for the ball and great reflexes for his size as a seven-footer. He does seem to have a balance with a ball on his feet.

Furthermore, in the build-up to the 2017 Champions League Final, the 76ers Center went to Cardiff to be among the teams that were set to play a celebrity All-Star game. During a showpiece practice event, the humungous fella is seen dribbling and attempting a goal, with NBA peer Clint Capela as the goalie.

During one of his, three attempts, he nails a sleek goal without the ball lifting in the air while showcasing his range of shots. It was clear that the football enthusiast wasn’t playing with full energy. This was to avoid a foot injury that would have troubled his franchise.

Next year, the Cameroonian athlete went head-to-head against a highly skilled soccer player and NBA legend Steve Nash. In this tabletop game, Embiid showcased some tremendous headers. However, the agility, adaptability, and techniques of Nash were too much for him. Though he lost the challenge to a much more flexible Nash, he showcased great control and hustle. Meanwhile, Nash is a huge fan of EPL club Tottenham Hotspur, and Embiid has always given love to Arsenal.

Joel Embiid is a huge Arsenal fan

Embiid’s love for Arsenal stems from his roots. Since Cameroon has French as one of its official languages, the Philly Center grew up speaking it. Arsenal has fielded around 30 players from France including greats like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira. Therefore, Embiid can relate to these French-speaking footballers whom he admired while growing up.

Alluding to his admiration, in a 2018 CNBC interview, Embiid revealed, “I love France. I’ve always been big on French people. The food is great, croissant, my favorite. They’ve always had a lot of French players, especially Theirre Henry.”

The French-speaking NBA personality has repeatedly showcased love for the club in his tweets. In September 2023, Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 after trailing by a goal and nailing two of them during the injury time past the 90-minute mark. An excited Embiid tweeted “Gooners” referring to his favorite club’s fanbase.

Peculiarly, the current NBA’s leading MVP contenders don’t feel that basketball is their favorite. For Nikola Jokic, it is horseracing where he feels home the most while Embiid loves following and playing football.