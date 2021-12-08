“How has Zion Williamson managed to add even more weight?!”: NBA Twitter left startled as multiple sources reveal the Pels star now weighs 330 pounds

On his recent appearance on “The Lowe Post”, ESPN’s Tim MacMohan revealed that Zion Williamson now weighed around 330 pounds.

This past summer, Zion Williamson was the butt of all jokes after a photo of him looking overweight had gone viral. Soon later, reports had suggested that the Pels forward has crossed the 300-pound mark. Over the course of this young season, more photos of “Zanos” looking even more obese than the previous one kept breaking the internet.

It is pretty evident that the 21-year-old has put on weight. Out with a foot injury, it is understandable too. However, the recent-most Zion photo is an absolutely scary site for any New Orleans Pelicans fan and is just unacceptable. During the NOLA-Rockets game, Williamson was looking quite unhealthy and in no shape to play professional basketball.

Previous reports had the 2019 #1 pick weighing somewhere north of 300 pounds. However, an ESPN reporter recently disclosed Williamson’s updated weight. And if you are a Pelicans fan, you surely wouldn’t want to hear the figure.

“Zion Williamson is 70 pounds higher than 260”: Tim MacMohan

On a recent appearance on Zach Lowe’s “The Lowe Post”, Tim MacMohan and Zach Lowe discussed:

“What does Zion weigh then? I know he weighs more than that, but 260?” Lowe said.

“The number I’ve heard from several places on Zion is 70 pounds higher than 260, so I’ll let you do the math on that.”

330 pounds?! That’s more than how much an average offensive line weighs in the NFL.

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as soon as MacMohan’s words went viral.

Zion is 330? Aye man Ohio State needs some defensive tackles he still got three years of college eligibility left https://t.co/lU35OSSxjU — OsamaBinDabo (tone setter) (@JEDRICKWlLLS) December 7, 2021

Been on a Gumbo IV drip. https://t.co/h990Yu6UtA — Boof Bader Ginsburg (@GarfBoof) December 8, 2021

If Zion keeps putting on weight like he has been this year, he will be on track to be the heaviest NBA player in history. It’s about time the youngster gets serious and starts to cut down on his weight before it gets too late.