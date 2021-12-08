“Shaq, if I drop food on the floor, I’m damn sure eating it”: Charles Barkley sides with the Lakers legend as eats a donut off the floor after getting hit in the head with a box

Charles Barkley stands with Shaq as the latter eats a donut off the floor on NBAonTNT after Kenny hit him on the head with a box.

Charles Barkley and his never-ending love for donuts is one of the purest one-sided relationships across all of sports media. So much so that there are several videos up online that are just compilations of the Phoenix Suns legend absolutely obliterating a box full of Krispy Kreme donuts on the set of NBAonTNT.

Shaquille O’Neal seems to be hopping onto the donut hype train with Charles Barkley as he recently indulged in a questionable glazed donut on an ‘Inside the NBA’ segment.

Ahead of the Lakers-Celtics matchup last night, Shaq and Chuck seemed to have set their sights on Anthony Davis as they continually blamed the former Pelican for the purple and gold’s early season struggles. They both reached the conclusion that despite him being in his prime, he isn’t nearly as dominant enough.

During halftime of the bout between the two NBA goliaths, Shaq clowned on AD for having merely 7 points on 5 FGA.

Charles Barkley sides with Shaq after he eats a floor donut.

In his rant about Davis, O’Neal asked Kenny what Uncle Jerome would do to him if he had merely 7 points on 5 FGA at halftime. This prompted ‘The Jet’ to hit Shaq upside the head with a box that seemed empty but had a single donut in it.

Of course, this donut fell on the floor and the 4x champ hilariously snuck in a couple bites on air despite it having touched the floor. Charles Barkley didn’t seem to find this to be a problem however as he sided with Shaq saying he would’ve done the exact same if he ever dropped food on the floor.

Safe to say that the Shaq-Charles dynamic never fails in bringing joy to any viewer’s day.