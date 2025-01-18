“How I’m Looking at Lavar Ball MVD Trophy”: Gilbert Arenas ‘Challenges’ BBB Founder’s Most Valuable Dad Status

LaVar Ball might be the happiest father on earth for the last month. His three sons have been making a lot of noise in their careers in basketball and music. As of now, the Big Baller Brand founder is the unanimous choice for MVD, the Most Valuable Dad status. However, LaVar might want to keep an eye around as Gilbert Arenas is coming for his title.

Arenas is a proud father of five and he never misses an opportunity to brag about his kids and how great they’re doing. Recently when Overtime posted a clip of his son Aloni Arenas showing incredible hooping potential at the age of 13, the proud father couldn’t help but put himself up for the MVD title.

In the clip, Aloni can be seen showcasing his long-range shooting, breaking out of being double-teamed, making layups, grabbing rebounds, and more. The 13-year-old is just in seventh grade and showing early signs of being a future NBA prospect. Arenas reacted to the clip with a meme and declared that he was coming for LaVar’s MVD status.

He posted a picture of Russell Westbrook eyeing down Kevin Durant when he won the 2014 MVP title and wrote, “How I’m looking at Lavar Ball MVD trophy.”

LaVar has had an incredible month so far. His eldest son, Lonzo Ball, made a comeback after sitting out for two years due to an injury.

His son, LiAngelo Ball, just released one of the most viral songs in recent times, ‘Tweaker’, and signed a deal with Def Jam and the Universal Music Group. And his youngest, LaMelo Ball is on the best run of his career, averaging 29.6 points per game for the Hornets.

Although there’s tough competition, Arenas has a chance to be the MVD.

Gilbert Arenas trains Alijah Arenas like a pro

Alijah Arenas is Agent Zero’s eldest son. Although he’s just 17, soon to be 18 in March, Arenas Sr. doesn’t take things easy with him during practice. During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, the three-time All-Star was asked about his training drills with his son. He revealed that they practice together every day and he makes Alijah take 300-400 shots daily before school.

He said, “When you are ready to be trained by me, just understand that I’m training you like a pro. I’m not training you like 10, 11, 12.” Arenas revealed that the father-son duo start their day at 5:30 and the first half hour is reserved for dribbling drills. “After each drill, he has to do 20 squats and then line drills,” he added.

Arenas is trying to prepare his son for every challenge that might come his way on a court. He said that Alijah’s 50 pull-ups are followed by another 50 pull-ups but with contact. He is the fourth-ranked player and the number-one shooting guard for the class of 2026.

So Gil might catch up with LVB soon.