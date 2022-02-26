“How is banning a basketball game helping the Ukraine crisis?!”: Twitter reacts as UK’s Home Secretary cancels visas for the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team for supporting Russia

UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel cancels visas for the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team ahead of their match against Great Britain

The world is facing a grave crisis at the moment. A few days ago, the Russian armed forces attacked Ukraine. They infiltrated the border cities of Luhansk and Donetsk. On February 24th, President Putin announced a full-scale land, sea, and air invasion of Ukraine.

Since then a lot of people have stood up in support of Ukraine and its citizen. A few players have quit playing for their clubs, that were in support of Russia and its actions. Recently, the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel canceled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball team. The Belarusian team was supposed to face off against Great Britain in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, to grab a spot for the FIBA 2022 World Cup.

I have cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle tomorrow night. The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of #Ukraine. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) February 26, 2022

This has generated a lot of mixed reactions from the audience.

Twitter reacts to the Belarusian Men’s Basketball team getting their visas canceled

Belarus is a small nation sharing two of its boundaries with Russia, and one with Ukraine. In this entire conflict, Belarus has made its stance clear that it sides with Russia. The US, UK, and other major countries are condemning the move, and as a step, Priti Patel canceled visas for the Belarusian Men’s Basketball team. NBA Twitter reacted to the same in various ways.

Banning a few people from playing a basketball game Wow I’m sure that will definitely help the crisis pic.twitter.com/JDudDvSSZD — Leo barlow (@Leobarlow48) February 26, 2022

Cool but when are you waiving visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees!? — 🧀🍷Boris Johnson’s “Best” Quotes 🎂🔪😱 (@BorisJQuotes) February 26, 2022

Excellent 👍🏼 — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) February 26, 2022

Good news. Thank you. Next, I want to see statements from every U.K. based Russian Oligarch denouncing Putin’s actions. And if they do not agree to do this, you need to get busy with cancelling their visas and citizenship too! Thanks. — ThanksForListening (@wasT_G) February 26, 2022

Erm… You’re not letting Ukrainians come here but you think we should applaud you for this? Are u thick https://t.co/UpdCV0ms0i — Grace Campbell (@GraceCampbell) February 26, 2022

While UK’s government did what felt right to them, they should probably think about opening up their borders for the refugees in these tough times. We hope that people in Ukraine are safe and this entire issue would get resolved soon.