Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Uncle Drew would look to lead the Nets past the 2021 NBA Champions in Kevin Durant’s absence

Kyrie Irving would take the floor against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks as the Nets head to Milwaukee

The Brooklyn Nets head to Milwaukee tonight, to take on the 2021 NBA Champions. After their recent loss against the Celtics, the Nets would look to bounce back. Despite Seth Curry bringing his A-Game, not having any star on the floor has been hurting the Nets. Ben Simmons has been feeling better, and now the team is working on getting his conditioning ready for game speed.

Kevin Durant has been out for a month and is set to be re-evaluated in around 2 weeks. There has been no update on his injury, and that is not good news for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving has not played a single game in New York City this season. That is set to change in the upcoming weeks, but the removal of the mandate can stretch till the end of the regular season. The Nets have already skid from the #2 to the #8 seed in a month, and things are not looking the best for them.

Kyrie Irving would suit up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Kyrie Irving’s situation this season is pretty unique in the NBA. Irving has no injuries right now, yet is missing half the season for his team. The New York City vaccine mandate has been bothering the Nets, as neither Kyrie nor the mandate seemed to back down. However, with the mandate being set to be removed, the Nets would have things better for themselves.

For tonight, the Nets are on the road and face the Bucks in Milwaukee. This means Kyrie Irving would suit up for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving plays basketball today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GKNFkkZgo1 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) February 26, 2022

This would be the first time Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry suit up together, since their Duke days. The two guards were teammates in Duke, but did not play many games together. They’d like to further their collaboration with their time on the Nets.