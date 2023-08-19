HomeSearch

2023 Team USA Roster’s $203,907,350 Salary Dwarfs Championship-Winning Nuggets Payroll by Over $15,000,000 Days Ahead of FIBA World Cup

Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 19, 2023

Brandon Ingram and Mikal Bridges
Credit: Twitter

According to a report from r/NBA on Reddit, the combined earnings of the athletes representing Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup have surged to an astonishing total of $203,907,350. This extraordinary sum not only highlights the caliber of talent within the roster but also establishes an unparalleled benchmark, surpassing the compensation awarded to the 2023 NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, by an impressive margin of over $15,000,000. The Nuggets’ payroll currently stands at $185,281,681.

As the countdown to the start of the FIBA World Cup inevitably advances, basketball enthusiasts across the world are gearing up. The tournament is slated to commence on August 25th. This latest salary report has unquestionably added another element of narrative into this crucial showing for the new Team USA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FIBAWC/status/1692469383531213125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Team USA earns more than 2023 champions Denver Nuggets

A look at the financials of the two teams reveals intriguing revelations. The roster of Team USA boasts standout earners including Brandon Ingram, who commands an annual compensation of $33,833,400 from New Orleans. Accompanying him are Jaren Jackson Jr. from Memphis and Jalen Brunson from New York, each accumulating an impressive $27,102,202 and $26,346,666, respectively.

On the Denver Nuggets’ side, their foremost earners are not far behind. Nikola Jokic, the driving force behind the team’s championship conquest, boasts a substantial salary of $47,607,350. He is joined by Jamal Murray, a pivotal contributor, earning a noteworthy $33,833,400, along with Michael Porter Jr., who secures a salary of $33,386,850. 

The World Cup team would be the 3rd most expensive NBA team

Taking a broader perspective into consideration, the fiscal magnitude of Team USA’s roster positions them among the upper echelons of the NBA. While not quite securing the top position, they confidently establish themselves as the third most financially endowed team in the league. Ahead of them, the Golden State Warriors lead the pack with an imposing aggregate salary of $225,373,985, followed closely by the Minnesota Timberwolves at $215,750,738, and the Phoenix Suns at $198,817,342.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usabasketball/status/1692640287108030552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nonetheless, the correlation between a team’s fiscal commitment and their on-court achievements isn’t always straightforward. Despite the Denver Nuggets’ victorious exhibition during the preceding NBA season, they fall short of securing a place among the top three highest-paying teams. Additionally, this contrast serves as a reminder that the allocation toward player compensation doesn’t always translate into championship success, and on-court accomplishments can at times defy financial expectations.

