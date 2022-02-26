“Nobody should be surprised, RJ Barrett is going to be the face of the Knicks”: Jimmy Butler lauds the Maple Mamba after erupting for a career-high 46-point performance

RJ Barrett had an incredible career-high 46-point performance in the Knicks’ 115-100 loss against the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat managed to grab a comfortable 15-point win against the New York Knicks. Behind Tyler Herro’s 25-point performance, Erik Spoelstra’s boys won their 2nd straight game, putting them back in the top-most position of the Eastern Conference.

It was a bittersweet game for RJ Barrett. The NYK youngster had the best performance of his young career, erupting for 46 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing out 2 assists while shooting 59% from the field and drilling 6 three-pointers. The former Duke Blue Devil’s 46-point explosion makes it the most number of points scored in a single game by a Knick since Carmelo Anthony (62 points) in 2014.

Despite the loss to Miami, RJ Barrett dropped a career-high 46 points 👏 That’s the most by a Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony had 46 in 2014. pic.twitter.com/cSuxHEZ47S — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2022

Also Read: Charles Oakley makes a sensational claim about the reigning Finals MVP

Talking about his performance after the game, the 21-year-old said:

”When you have a night like that, of course, you want to have a win, which is the most important thing.”

“I had terrible turnovers. I don’t know what I was doing.”

“You can see, RJ Barrett wants to take his team to another level”: Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat players were in awe of the Canadian’s outing. Complimenting the southpaw for his career-best performance, Jimmy Butler said:

“I don’t think anybody is surprised or should be surprised. He’s gonna definitely be playing in this league for a long time and he’s going to be the face of the Knicks”

Jimmy Butler talks about RJ Barrett’s career-high performance tonight: “I don’t think anybody is surprised or should be surprised. He’s gonna definitely be playing in this league for a long time and he’s going to be the face of the Knicks” pic.twitter.com/05Ke3xyf6V — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 26, 2022

Bam Adebayo too spoke highly of RJ:

“Confidence. You can see it in his body language, you can see it in his face. He wants to be – him. He wants to be that guy. You can see, he wants to take his team to another level.”

“Confidence. You can see it in his body language, you can see it in his face. He wants to be – him. He wants to be that guy. You can see, he wants to take his team to another level.”

— Bam Adebayo on RJ Barrett (career-high 46 points v Miami) pic.twitter.com/jUeMOczrt2 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 26, 2022

Also Read: Bulls legend showcased his psychotic hypercompetitive behavior in a measly game of cards

Barrett has been phenomenal so far in the month of February. In the 5 games, he’s played so far, 29.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Despite his success this season, the Knicks have been struggling, sitting at the 12th position in the East with a poor 25-35 record.