“Rafael Nadal just did his best 2016 LeBron James impersonation with that comeback!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Spanish superstar for clinching his historic 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal manages to achieve the impossible after clinching the Australian Open despite being down 2 sets to Daniil Medvedev in the finals, to win his record 21st Grand Slam.

The world of tennis just witnessed history being created tonight. Rafael Nadal managed to achieve something incredibly special, no superstar of the sport has ever done before. The Spanish southpaw fought against all the odds, played some incredible tennis, and ended up defeating Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the Australian Open.

At one point of the game, “The Bull” was down 2 sets, 2-3, 0-40 to the Russian. At age 35, no one thought the world number 5 would be able to successfully mount a comeback… no one but Rafa himself.

Displaying his determination, Nadal managed to upset the world number 2, and surprise millions around the globe as he went on to win the five-set thriller 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Being named champion at “The Happy Slam” for the 2nd time, Rafa has now clinched his 21st Grand Slam, the most in men’s tennis history.

Rafael Nadal hilariously gets compared to the 2016 Cavs’ performance

Seeing Nadal almost facing defeat, and turning the game to his favor, NBA fans could not help but reminisce LeBron James and co’s., incredible come-from-the-back championship win in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Rafa Nadal Mood pic.twitter.com/NSH5Rxvgd2 — NBA – Jordi de Mas (@demas6Basket) January 30, 2022

Greatest Remontada ever:

NBA Final 2016 by LeBron James🐐 Australian open Final 2022 by Rafael Nadal🐐 Champions League RO16 2019 By Cristiano Ronaldo🐐 — محمد زين (@Balfaqih_) January 30, 2022

Without a doubt, the resemblance between both the epic finals performances is uncanny.

Considering the fact that Rafa was on crutches till a few months back, was advised not to participate in the Grand Slam, to now gloriously winning the whole thing, is a beautiful feat in itself.

Definitely, Rafa will be satisfied with his historic victory. But keep in mind, this will surely not be the last of what we see from the only 21-time Grand Slam winner.