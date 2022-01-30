“Shoutout Dwyane Wade!”: Ja Morant credits his dance moves against the Wizards to the Heat legend while shouting out his mom and pops

Ja Morant puts the Wizards in a blender and credit his celebration afterwards to Dwyane Wade as they had the same moves.

Ja Morant is turning into a human highlight reel as each day goes by. He’s the undoubted leader of a Memphis Grizzlies squad that is currently the third seed in a top-heavy Western Conference and was rewarded for All-NBA level play with his first ever All-star nod, as he’s been selected to be a starter in Cleveland this ‘22 season.

Anybody who’s been watching the NBA this season has most definitely caught the Grizzles on national TV or on League Pass as the squad is the literal definition of being a ‘League Pass’ team. Ja Morant had yet another stellar outing against the Wizards last night, scoring 34 points while knocking down 4-8 shots from beyond.

Apart from his clear shooting improvement, Morant also had his usual vertical spacing highlights, pulling off an alley-oop windmill dunk off an incredible Desmond Bane block on the other end.

He’s also extremely tight with his handle and showed this asset of his off in in the paint with a little bit of wizardry against the Wizards.

Ja Morant shouts out Dwyane Wade last night.

Ja Morant’s dribbling skills coupled with his hang-time and finish around the rim made for quite the highlight last night. Following this move, Ja hit an iconic celebration dance move that Dwyane Wade did after his devastating dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, that ‘dunk’ from Wade was more than just a normal dunk as it was a spin move on the baseline that turned into a two-handed monster poster over Kendrick Perkins.

Ja Morant shouted out his parents too for this same highlight, claiming his parents told him to get loose during this game.