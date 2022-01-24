“Let’s make it happen, DJ Khaled, Kanye West, and Michael Jordan!”: Marcus Jordan, owner of Trophy Room and son of Bulls legend puts out a cryptic message exciting all sneakerheads

Kanye West and Nike had probably the best non athlete collaboration shoes ever – there could be another one in the near future.

When Kanye West released the Nike Air Yeezy 1 all the way back in 2009, the sneaker world sat up with their attention radar turned to the max. ye had a few collaborations prior to joining forces with the sportswear giant, but the one with Nike was the one that propelled him to the status of sneaker god.

When the air Yeezy 2 dropped, so did the collective jaws of every sneakerhead. Almost everyone wanted their hands on a pair. A mix and match of various elements from existing Nike and Jordan Models, the rapper had put out three colorways of a shoe that is widely regarded as the second best shoe of all time – behind the Air Jordan 1.

After leaving Nike in 2013 for Adidas, Ye brought back the German sports brand from the dead with his Yeezy lineup. 9 year after his exit, Kanye just tweeted an image of the Air Jordan logo after a comment from Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan in which he stated he wanted to have a collaboration with the rapper, music producer DJ Khaled and his father.

Kanye West heads Adidas sneaker operations – Will he return to the brand that propelled him to sneaker stardom?

Nobody really knows what the details of Ye and his contract with Adidas is, but there is no way the man would have so much freedom that he gets to meet an talk about working with other brands while he is under contract with Adidas. The message and the comment may all just be a giant joke on all sneakerheads, but knowing Ye and his eccentricities, it could be true as well.

DJ Khaled has been a self proclaimed collector god, and has had a couple of shoes that he worked with the American sportswear giant himself. While they were absolute stinkers, the brand along with Marcus don’t seem to care. The name and the marketing he brings along with him is enough to get products moving. But its not like this three-way with the heavy weights need any marketing in the first place.

Whether they do or dont have a collaboration come up in the near future, something like this is needed in the sneaker world. It’s gone stale with endless number of Travis Scott collabs and basic general release rehashes. Oh and a Air Jordan 1 release almost every week. Hopefully the three can come up with something that is completely new and revolutionary like the original Air Yeezy lineup, and not like the latest ones where the shoes are just the same with pockets thrown on them.

