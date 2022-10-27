“How Lazy Are You?!”: JJ Redick Left Exasperated After Words on Lebron James Are Twisted for Views by Media Today

JJ Redick calls out sites such as ClutchPoints for their ‘lazy’ coverage of his words on First Take

When it comes to the hierarchy of NBA analysts, JJ Redick is fast turning into one of the top dogs out there.

The man is brilliant when it comes to analysis of the game of basketball. But perhaps he has always been just a little bit better at destroying those he doesn’t agree with. In fact, there are so many clips of him being doing it to Stephen A Smith as proof of that.

JJ Redick just called out Stephen A. Smith for his take on fearing Michael Jordan, but not LeBron James 👀pic.twitter.com/dOzD64BLFy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 23, 2021

But this time, it isn’t Stephen A Smith his barbs and cuts are aimed at. No, it’s something far larger, and his execution is perhaps more visceral than it has ever been.

JJ Redick goes unchained on sports news sites such as ‘ClutchPoints’ for their lack of research while covering a topic

A few weeks ago, a certain quote of JJ Redick’s had gone viral, sending the NBA community into an absolute frenzy.

“We should treat (the Lakers) season as a celebration of LeBron’s individual greatness. … Spending all day, every day talking about their deficiencies, that’s not great.”

Frankly, even in a vaccum, this quote isn’t egregious. And yet, it had some major context to back it up too.

But of course, given the state of sports journalism today, most websites only looked at the quote garnering the attention, nothing more, prompting this angry reaction out of Redick.

It has to be said, JJ deserves some serious credit for keeping his composure, despite clearly seething at what had happened.

Instead of just firing back, as countless other analysts would, JJ Redick completely explains the context that was missing, while also venting his heart out as well.

We’d be very surprised if the former NBA man wasn’t on some kind of high-school debate team, growing up.

Speaking of the Lakers, what gives?

Last season, LeBron James and the Lakers suffered massively due to their extreme lack of defense. But this season, the team has taken a complete 180… struggling due to their lack of shooting instead.

Frankly, despite all their problems, as currently constructed, the Lakers can still conceivably make the play in tournament. Heck, they may even go one step further and take the 6th seed.

All they really need is just one person who can consistently knock down their outside shots. Whether that comes from someone stepping up, or a trade with another team, only time will tell.

