Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Nets? Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report on 3x All-Star

Oct 25, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic will look to bounce back from an upset vs the Pelicans. The Mavericks face an out-of-form Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks phenom will look to notch up another win vs the Brooklyn Nets and improve to a 2-2 record. The Mavs have been close in all their games and will look to make sure they beat an already demoralized Nets team.

There is no denying the fact that the Nets have not been in good form over the last few games. And they took another defeat to Giannis and the Bucks.

Luka will no doubt be looking to win after a close game against the Pelicans last time out. But will he play?

Dallas Mavericks release injury report ahead of their clash against the Brooklyn Nets

As per the latest injury report from Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic is in good health and will feature against the Nets.

The usual suspects, Davis Bertans and Frank Nitilikina are out for a fourth successive game (Tweeter made an error). And Tim Hardaway Jr. joins the list with right foot soreness.

Mavs injury report vs. Nets tomorrow: Tim Hardaway Jr. (right foot soreness) is questionable after being cautious to miss last night vs. Pelicans. Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) are out for fifth consecutive game. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 26, 2022

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will look to pile on the misery

Doncic has been in great form to start off the season. He’s averaging 34.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. We can expect him to maintain these averages.

The Nets are in a miserable place with coach Steve Nash facing his first ejection as a coach. Ben Simmons has also not been in great form and while Kyrie and KD are able to put up numbers, they’re empty.

The same can be said about Doncic but the Mavs have had close losses. So will the new face of the league prevail against the most-skilled duo in the NBA?

