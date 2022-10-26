“Devin Booker has No Rings, That’s his Weakness”: NBA Twitter Troll Monty Williams For Calling Suns Guard “Most Complete Player”

Monty Williams had some high praises for his star guard, calling Devin Booker the “most complete player” after the Suns-GSW clash.

On Tuesday night, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center. A chippy battle between two 2-1 Western Conference teams, witnessed a total of 7 technical fouls and 1 ejection. The action-packed drama that saw 3 lead changes and 3 ties, ended with the 2021 Finalists grabbing a huge 134-105 win over the reigning champs.

The Warriors are usually known for being an efficient group. However, things were slightly shocking last night as all of Steve Kerr’s boys finished with a negative box plus-minus. In the 29:55 minutes, the 2022 Finals MVP put up 21 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. But, Klay Thompson was the talk of the town for his one-of-a-kind night.

No, Klay didn’t have a great game. In fact, he had one of his most horrific performances. Before receiving the first-ever ejection of his 11-year career, the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter went on to score 2 points on a horrendous 12.5% shooting from the field and 0-5 from beyond the three-point arc.

NBA Twitter reacts as Monty Williams lauds Devin Booker

D-Book was easily the best player on the floor. The 25-year-old continued his red-hot form with a scoring outburst. Playing 35:19 minutes, the former Kentucky Wildcat recorded 34 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals while shooting 52.6% from the field.

Coach Monty Williams dished out some high praises for the 6-foot-5 guard, calling him the “most complete player in the league”.

Continuing to play at an MVP level to open the 22-23 season. @DevinBook | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/rMPpOUgLcB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 26, 2022

As soon as Williams’ words went viral on social media, NBA Twitter had to react.

Devon booker has accomplished 0 things. Stop overrating him. He’s not elite — BEVERLEY FANATIC (@therealselena23) October 26, 2022

Found his weakness pic.twitter.com/wgFocaoMvY — Will Fahlman (@WilllF5_) October 26, 2022

Complete player? Mid defense and mid passing and 0 rebounding — 🛸 (@mavburnerr) October 26, 2022

He can’t even handle double teams and got exposed vs Mavs — Minuit (@_minuitt) October 26, 2022

Booker is in excellent form early in the 2022-2023 season

To some extent, Monty Williams isn’t wrong. Booker is one of the deadliest players in the league on the offensive end.

Leading the Suns to a great 3-1 start, the 3-time All-Star is averaging 32.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 53% shooting from the field.

Devin Booker this season: 35 Points, 4 Assists, 62% FG

33 Points, 3 Assists, 48% FG

28 Points, 9 Assists, 50% FG

34 Points, 7 Assists, 53% FG pic.twitter.com/AXD0Ydnug7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2022

On top of averaging some staggering numbers, Devin has also been improving his off-ball game. Despite being top 20 in Usage, the All-NBA player is top 10 in PPG.

Devin Booker is the only player in the NBA that is in the top 10 of Points Per Game without being in the top 20 of Usage. His ability to be extremely effective without dominating the ball remains incredible pic.twitter.com/5E1LVOeecg — Cody Hunt (@co_dhunt) October 26, 2022

These past playoffs, the Suns were handed an embarrassing 4-3 loss by Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks. This could certainly be a revenge tour for the Phoenix-based franchise. And in order for the Suns to be favorites to win the 2023 title, Book needs to elevate his game like never before, putting up some MVP-like performances.

So far, Devin must be content with the production he has had in the first 4 games of this nascent season.

