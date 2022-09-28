How many assists does LeBron James need to pass 5x NBA champion Magic Johnson?  

LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a distinct possibility but he also has a chance to pass another Laker great, Magic Johnson.

The King does not look like he will relinquish the throne anytime soon. Entering his 20th season, we can only look on in awe as he is defying the rules of father time himself.

LeBron averaged a jaw-dropping 30 points per game last season at the ripe old age of 37. He is set to join a very rare group of people to play in 20 NBA seasons. More importantly, he has a chance to break an incredible record this year, the scoring record.

It has stood for over 33 years and the one player who was actually expected to break it is inching closer to the promised land. LeBron will need half a season to break it. And by the looks of it, we might see him reach the mark by the All-Star break.

But there is another person he can surpass this season. And just like Kareem’s record, Magic Johnson’s assist total is nothing short of impressive.

Also read: LeBron James AT&T Contract: How Long is the Deal, and Why His 150 Million Twitter Followers Should Be on Alert

LeBron James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist ladder 🤯 (h/t ESPN) pic.twitter.com/JGpJC3R0sF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 27, 2022

LeBron James is on the cusp of greatness. He might lead the scoring total and break into the top 5 in assists!

Yes, sitting at 10,045 assists, LeBron is less than 100 assists shy of breaking Magic Johnson’s total. What’s more, he can also surpass Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to take sole possession of 4th place on the all-time assists total list.

Talk about taking down two birds with one stone. Not only will he break the legendary scoring total record but also cement himself as an all-time great in passing.

Sure, it might have taken him more games to reach these numbers. But let’s not forget that LeBron is never looked at as a pass-first player.

The totality of his achievements says volumes about him as a player. While sure Magic was among the greatest passers of the game, it is time we entertain LeBron in the same conversation.

Also read: What Was The Dave Chapelle-LeBron James WNBA Joke? And What is its Relevance Today?