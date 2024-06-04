How Many Sweeps Have There Been in the NBA Finals?

The Dallas Mavericks made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves to book their spot in this year’s NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Both finalists handed out severe beatings to their respective Conference Finals opponents. While the Boston Celtics swept the Pacers, the Mavericks handed the Timberwolves a gentleman’s sweep.

Advertisement

After witnessing three sweeps this season, NBA fans wonder if a team can get swept, even after they make it to the finals. The answer is Yes. And while it’s rare, it has happened on certain occasions, as nine teams have been swept in the NBA Finals, since the league’s establishment in 1946.

1) 1959: Boston Celtics defeat Minneapolis Lakers

The 1959 NBA Finals, then known as the 1959 NBA World Championship Series, represented the beginning of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. The Celtics swept the Minneapolis side, winning four back-to-back games. Spearheaded by generational talents Bob Cousy and Bill Russell, they proved too much for Elgin Baylor and the Lakers, registering the league’s first Finals sweep.

2) 1971: Milwaukee Bucks defeat Baltimore Bullets

Led by the NBA great, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks captured their franchise’s first championship in 1971, closing out the series in style. They swept their opponents, the Baltimore Bullets, in a best-of-seven series.

3) 1975: Golden State Warriors defeat Washington Bullets

In a surprising turn of events, a young Rick Barry took his underdog Warriors team to the Finals, even beating out the heavily favored, Washington Bullets, to capture the franchise’s third NBA championship.

4) 1983: Philadelphia 76ers defeat Los Angeles Lakers

The 76ers got their revenge for their 1982 Finals defeat by sweeping the Lakers in the subsequent finals, with Moses Malone leading the way for the Philadelphia side. He even won the Finals MVP title on the occasion.

5) 1989: Detroit Pistons defeat Los Angeles Lakers

The Bad Boy Pistons begin their three-year reign over the NBA by sweeping their previous year’s finals opponents, the Lakers. The injury-ridden squad could not put up a fight as a physically superior Detroit team made handy work of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

6) 1995: Houston Rockets defeat Orlando Magic

The series saw a young, up-and-coming Shaquille O’Neal go up against NBA star, Hakeem Olajuwon, with the matchup being called the second coming of Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain. However, it didn’t live up to its hype. The Rockets made quick work of the Magic, sending them back to Orlando in just four games.

7) 2002: Los Angeles Lakers defeat New Jersey Nets

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal capped off their three-peat by making quick work of the Eastern Conference Champions, the New Jersey Nets. O’Neal was named Finals MVP for the third time, with it also being the last championship of the Kobe-Shaq era as O’Neal soon departed for Miami.

8) 2007: San Antonio Spurs defeat Cleveland Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs won their second championship with Gregg Popovich as they swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tony Parker was named Finals MVP, the first player of European nationality to win the award.

9) 2018: Golden State Warriors defeat Cleveland Cavaliers

For a second time in league history, LeBron James got swept after the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors proved too much for the injury-ridden Cavaliers. Additionally, James no longer had the services of All-Star guard, Kyrie Irving, making the matchup a one-sided affair through and through.

So, the Golden State Warriors have dished out the most sweeps in league history, pulling it off on two different occasions. On the flip side, the Lakers have been the only franchise that has taken the most punishment, getting swept by different franchises on three occasions. Hopefully, this year’s Finals will be a long-drawn battle as the Celtics and Mavericks go head-to-head for the greatest prize in world basketball.