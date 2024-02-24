How Many Triple Doubles Does Jayson Tatum Have and Other FAQs About the Celtics Star’s Records

How many triple-doubles does Jayson Tatum have?

Jayson Tatum has accumulated two triple-doubles in 492 games since entering the league in the 2017-18 season. He grabbed his latest triple-double in January of last year when he put up 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists during the Boston Celtics’ 125-94 win against the Dallas Mavericks. His first triple-double came in the 2020-21 season, where he had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. However, the Celtics star shot just 3-of-17 from the field, resulting in a 96-102 loss against the Chicago Bulls.

How many triple-doubles does Jayson Tatum have in the playoffs?

While Jayson Tatum has two triple-doubles in the Regular Season, he has never tallied a triple-double in his playoff career. The 25-year-old has played in 94 playoff games in his career but is yet to get a triple-double in the postseason.

What’s Jayson Tatum’s highest-scoring game?

At the tail-end of the 2020-21 Regular Season, Tatum had a mesmerizing 60-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs. In the Celtics’ thrilling 143-140 Overtime win, the forward shot 20-of-37 from the field, including 5-of-7 from the three-point line and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line. His 60-point performance tied the franchise-high score of Larry Bird (60) against the Atlanta Hawks in the 1984-85 season.

The versatile scorer has scooped up 50 or more points 5 times in his career. With two more 50+ point performances in the playoffs, Tatum has the most 50+ point outings in Boston Celtics’ storied history. Jayson Tatum is also the youngest Boston Celtics athlete to breach the 10,000-point mark.

How many times has Jayson Tatum scored 30 or more points this season?

JT has hit the 30-point mark in 15 out of the 53 games he has played this season. His season-high of 44 points came in the Boston Celtics’ 118-121 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in November. He has scored 40 or more thrice this season, all of the instances occurring in 2023. With an average of 27.1 points per game, he is leading the team in scoring for the fourth straight season.

When did Jayson Tatum score the most three-pointers in a game?

Jayson Tatum’s three-pointer career high in a single game came against the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 season when he drained 9 threes. The five-time All-Star scored 51 points during the 116-87 win and shot 9-of-14 from the three-point line while scoring 18-of-28 from the field. He has made 8 or more triples six times in his career.

How many times has Jayson Tatum played in the conference finals?

Since he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2017, Jayson Tatum has made it to four Conference Finals. In the 27 Conference Finals games he has played, Tatum has tallied 23.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. In these appearances, JT has hit the 30-point mark a remarkable 7 times. He and his Celtics were in the Conference Finals for the past two straight seasons. While they managed to defeat the Heat in 2022, they lost against them last year.