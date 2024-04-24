After Game 1 Loss to the Celtics, Heat Fans Set to Be Disappointed by Latest Jimmy Butler Injury Update

The Miami Heat squad is finding it hard to survive in the tight tussle of post-season without Jimmy Butler. The franchise’s cornerstone was out with an injury in Game 1 of the First Round of Playoffs and the Heat was crushed by the Celtics 94-114. The Heat vs Celtics has become a staple in the EC postseason in the last four years. Once again, they’re getting ready for their next battle at the TD Garden tonight but what about the Heat’s star knight?

According to the official injury report, Butler’s right knee MCL sprain will force him to stay ‘Out’ of action for a while. Apart from the 34-year-old, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson are also out of the team’s rotation. Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic’ reported, “The expectation is Miami’s Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks.” Some fans are even worried that Butler might not come back in time to save the team’s chances of qualifying.

In Butler’s absence, the Heat were completely outplayed by the Celtics in game one. Even though Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried their best on the court, their efforts fell short. Jayson Tatum once again emerged as the top scorer for his team posting a triple-double, 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Except for Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard, every player who stepped on the court for the Celtics left with a double-digit score. However, Playoffs Jimmy is known for switching it on in the post-season, much akin to his team’s needs.

Playoff Jimmy Butler is a different animal

Butler is not just the best Heat player in the postseason, he is also one of the best in the league. According to Stat Muse, the six-time All-Star averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals, per game during the 2022 playoffs. He also shot 50.6% from the field, 33.8% from the three-point line, and 84.1% from the free throw line in that postseason.

The next year, Butler’s show was in full effect yet again. He averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals. per game in the 2023 playoffs. He also shot 46.8% from the field, 35.9% from the three-point line, and 80.6% FTs. These numbers are enough to prove Butler’s importance in the Miami franchise’s rotation. But unfortunately, for now, the Heat will have to find another way to get motivated.