Jimmy Butler’s Availability Up in the Air as The Heat Look to Take a 2-1 Lead on the 64-Win Celtics

The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat first-round series moves to Miami tonight as Kaseya Center braces for some tough Game 3 action. After the conclusion of the first two games in Boston, the series is tied 1-1. Following their road win in Game 2, the Heat would like to take the lead over the 64-win Celtics in Game 3. However, winning a series against the mighty Celtics won’t be an easy task for Miami, especially with the availability of Jimmy Butler shrouded in uncertainty.

Advertisement

According to the Heat’s official injury report, Butler has been listed as ‘Out’ for tonight’s game due to his right knee MCL sprain. Apart from JB, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier are also out of the contest, while Delon Wright is listed as ‘Questionable’. The Heat started this series on the wrong foot, as the Celtics, with the help of Jayson Tatum’s triple-double, clinched a thumping 20-point win at home. In Game 2, the Jimmy Butler-less Heat pulled off a miracle and leveled the series on the road, with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro clocking double-doubles.

Tonight, the pressure will be on the Celtics, who came into the series as overwhelming favorites, and are down one game at home. The Heat would like to take advantage of their home crowd and their underdog status to get one more, to make the series even more interesting. However, the Miami franchise will find it difficult to do it without their centerpiece on the roster.

As for Jimmy Butler’s chances of coming back, according to a report by Tim Reynolds of Associated Press released on 19th April, Butler’s MCL sprain is going to make him “miss several weeks” of action. Even though he can’t lace up for his team in this series, the 34-year-old is making his presence felt off the court.

Jimmy Butler trolled the Celtics after Game 2

While Butler is recovering from his injury, the Heat star is deeply invested in the ongoing series. Even though he can’t step onto the court to help his team, he is making sure that he keeps the mental warfare going with his social media antics. After the Heat won their first game of the series at TD Garden, the six-time All-Star took that opportunity to troll Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

Butler posted a photoshopped image of his face on Brown’s body with the caption, “feeling cute, might delete later. sikeeeee I ain’t deleting s***.” The Miami star trolled Brown over his 2023 postseason quote, “Don’t let us get one”, which he had said with regards to his team being three down against the Heat. After Brown’s quote, the Celtics did go on to win three straight games, but ended up losing Game 7 and the series.