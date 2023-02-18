How Michael Jordan Manipulated the NBA to Payout $20,000 for Dunk Contest Whilst Playing his “Other” Favorite Sport 

Feb 14, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Jordan wore #12 for the first time as his jersey was missing prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There is something about Michael Jordan and his seemingly great ability to move mountains. Ever since he set foot in the NBA, the Bulls legend has always carried a gravity that is akin to a star. And even in the early moments of his career, he always had the last say.

Throwback to the 1988 dunk contest. MJ’s third season in the league, and he was selected to participate. Naturally, His Airness won the contest. And that should have been it. However, fate had other plans.

The NBA wanted to capitalize on Jordan’s popularity, his name was worth its weight in gold, and in 1990 the league wished for his participation. After all, the All-Star Weekend was set to take place in Charlotte, his home.

But MJ was shrewd, and instead, he wanted to “manipulate” the NBA. So, Jordan devised a plan.

Michael Jordan persuaded the league to raise the prize money to $20,000 and manipulated them too!

So, the NBA pleaded with Jordan to participate in the dunk contest, and he agreed on one condition. The NBA would have to raise the prize money from $12,500 to $20,000.

Yes, MJ not only managed to convince the league to give in to his demands, but he also decided to manipulate the league. So as per the story, MJ agreed to participate.

But when the time came for the contest, he was nowhere to be seen. Instead, he was busy playing his other “favorite” sport.

Jordan was busy golfing when the NBA called him for the Dunk Contest

When the officials called him, Jordan had this to say, “I’ve been getting his messages, but I’m not going to call him. I know what he’s up to.”.

And what’s more, he had even faked an injury with the Chicago Bulls, so they couldn’t call him in. Talk about manipulating. Not only did the winner of the Dunk Contest get more money, but Jordan had no plans to show up.

This story is taken directly from The Jordan Rules.

