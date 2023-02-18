How Scottie Pippen Was The Mastermind Behind Michael Jordan’s Last Shot With the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan sealed his fate as the greatest player in the history of the NBA with one final shot as a Chicago Bull against the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. It started off as a baseline steal on Karl Malone on the defensive end of the floor and as Jordan brought the ball up, things unfolded as perfectly as they could for the Bulls.

The two best players on the Bulls, Scottie Pippen and MJ, led the Bulls to 5 championships in 7 years prior to their 6th title in ‘98. Scottie making his way from the Seattle Supersonics to Chicago in 1987 was the catalyst that led to Jerry Krause’s dream roster taking full form.

Jordan needed someone to run fast breaks, defend in a versatile manner, and manage the offense in the half-court. Pippen not only did this, but he did it well. Often regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time and a pioneer in the playmaking small forward role, Scottie was integral in the Bulls’ ascension to the top.

Scottie Pippen manned the floor for Michael Jordan on their last offensive possession together

After Michael Jordan stripped Karl Malone on the other end of the floor, he brought the ball down past half court and everybody knew who was going to take the last shot for the team. Regardless of who is hot on the Bulls, it was going to be MJ who would be taking the last shot, especially if a championship was on the line.

However, just because Jordan was the one to drain the final shot, doesn’t mean he should deserve sole credit for the way the possession played out. A Reddit user going by u/baselinefacetime broke down how Scottie Pippen orchestrated the entire of the offense just for Jordan to get a clear shot off.

He sent his shooters to the corner, made sure Dennis Rodman dragged his man out of the paint to give MJ a clear runway, and opened up the floor for him to do anything he wanted on the possession.

As we all know, Michael gave Bryon Russell a slight nudge in the direction he was going, pulled the ball back, and drained a shot from the elbow, right inside of the arc to give Chicago the lead.

