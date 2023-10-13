“Probably Kevin Durant”: Ditching Kyrie Irving, 3x All-Star Chooses Suns Superstar While Picking the Player with the Deepest Bag

Gilbert Arenas was asked an interesting question on the recent episode of Gil’s Arena. Host Josiah Johnson wanted the panel to reveal their selection for the current NBA player whom they thought had the “deepest bag”. Surprisingly, the three-time All-Star displayed all his confidence in Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is one of the best players ever. The forward is even regarded as the best offensive maestro of the modern NBA. However, Kyrie Irving is the most popular name that arises during the “deepest bag” conversation. Hence, Gilbert Arenas shocked the panel by selecting the Phoenix Suns leader.

Gilbert Arenas reasons why he picks Kevin Durant as the player with the “deepest bag”

Kevin Durant is a multi-dimensional scorer. With a well-equipped offensive arsenal, the Slim Reaper has a variety of moves under his belt. Standing at 6ft 10”, KD’s jump shots are almost unguardable. Apart from finishing at the rim, the Durantula is also an efficient shooter from beyond the three-point line.

Gilbert Arenas did give Johnson’s question some thought before selecting the two-time NBA Champ. According to the 2003 Most Improved Player, KD doesn’t even have the need to showcase all the moves that he can pull off. Before lauding the former Texas Longhorn for his unique crossover, Gil appreciated the Suns star’s shooting.

“Probably Kevin Durant. I think because it becomes so simple for him that we don’t really get to see everything he has… Everybody doesn’t realize, he’s a sharpshooter but he only takes two threes a game. If he took 10 threes a game, that would be a whole different story… He got that double cross, that long cross. He has some things with him,” Arenas said.

Arenas’ take is quite interesting. The two-time Most Valuable Player is a respectable 38.5% three-point shooter. Unlike other high-percentage marksmen, Durant chooses not to toss up as many shots from beyond the arc.

Snubbing Kyrie Irving does come as a slight shock. But, Agent Zero is certainly not wrong in picking Kevin Durant.

Arenas does give Kyrie Irving his flowers

As soon as Gilbert Arenas finished speaking about Durant’s “bag”, the other members of the panel lauded Kyrie Irving. Joining in, the Washington Wizards legend did dish some praises to Uncle Drew. Breaking down Irving’s “bag”, Arenas disclosed how the guard was able to smartly utilize his feet.

“You know what makes his bag so deep? Cause he understands how to move his feet individually with his hands. So when he’s moving, everything’s moving the same. Like he knows how to place everything,” Arenas said.

Yet again, Gilbert Arenas is spot-on with his opinion. Apart from having some of the smoothest handles in the history of the game, Kai has mastered his footwork over the years.