How Much Does Caitlin Clark Make from NIL Deals? Taking a Look at What Brands are Offering the Iowa Star Endorsements

Because of her rise to superstardom in college basketball, Caitlin Clark has been raking in a ton of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. As per On3’s estimates, she is earning $910,000 from her 11 NIL deals. In terms of NIL earnings, the 22-year-old ranks 30th among all male and female NCAA college athletes.

Among women, she is just third behind LSU athletes Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson. Interestingly, her current NIL valuation far surpasses what she is going to make per year with the maximum rookie contract in the WNBA. Here is a look at her list of NIL endorsements.

Nike

Caitlin Clark signed a NIL deal with Nike in late 2022. Considering how particular the top basketball brand is about the names representing them, Clark’s true value can be gauged by how they picked her up during her junior year in college. After she broke Pete Maravich’s All-Time D1 scoring record, Nike posted an advertisement celebrating her achievement.

Gatorade

Another major sports brand Gatorade has already snagged the Iowa Hawkeyes Guard. Clark signed an NIL deal with the energy drink brand in December 2023. To mark their partnership, the two collaborated on an advertisement.

Buick

Just before the 2023 NCAA March Madness, Clark also signed a NIL deal with Buick. In their ‘The Next’ campaign, she was featured alongside Aaliyah Edwards and Cameron Brinks.

State Farm

Caitlin Clark has also signed an NIL deal with State Farm. The two have been active collaborators and Clark has appeared alongside NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller in a State Farm commercial.

State Farm and ESPN recently also gave Clark a surprise when they had her idol Maya Moore pay her a surprise visit.

Bose

At the beginning of the 2023 NCAA tournament, Clark and leading audio equipment manufacturing company Bose also signed a NIL deal.

Shoot-A-Way

Clark and Shoot-A-Way collaborated in late 2022. They launched an ad campaign while also donating a gun basketball machine to Clark’s alma-meter Dowling Catholic High School.

Hy-Vee

Caitlin Clark has also signed a NIL deal with supermarket company Hy-Vee. The company even announced a cereal called Caitlin’s Crunch Time cereal.

H&R Block

Caitlin Clark signed a deal with tax preparatory company H&R Block in April of 2022. She later publicized the signing of the deal on her Instagram.

Topps

In July of 2022, Caitlin Clark signed a deal with trading card company Topps. Clark’s card is just second behind Serena Williams’ card indicating her incredible rise.

Goldman Sachs

Caitlin Clark also has a deal in 2023 with investment company Goldman Sachs. Before the 2023 NCAA tournament, she and Arizona Wildcats Guard Caleb Love collaborated on an ad campaign for the company. During the ad, they called for the modernization of the “Small Business Administration”.

Vinyl Studio

Caitlin Clark began her incredible branding journey with the Vinyl Studio in 2021. Coming from Clark’s native city Des Moines, this women-owned brand marked the beginning of the NIL signing journey of the All-Time Number #1 NCAA D1 scorer.

The brand dropped a merch under her name with the words CC(thunder symbol) 22 and Back in Gold written upon a tee-shirt.