Shocked by Reggie Miller’s NBA Comparison for Caitlin Clark, Paul Pierce Draws Parallels to Stephen Curry

Caitlin Clark has easily become one of the biggest figures in basketball as a whole. The Indiana Fever star has ignited a new burning flame of interest in the WNBA and women’s basketball. Her superb three-point shooting and ability to take over a game are legendary. Many people believe she’s quite similar to Stephen Curry. However, Reggie Miller’s NBA comparison for her was quite different.

On Sunday evening, Clark joined the NBA on NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball broadcast before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New York Knicks. The panel consisted of Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Miller, and, of course, Caitlin Clark. Taylor looked toward Miller and asked him to share which NBA player Clark reminds him of the most. His answer was unexpected, to say the least.

“I like Payton Pritchard from Boston,” Miller said. “He’s able to handle the basketball. He makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady here.”

Who is Caitlin Clark’s NBA comp?

Reggie Miller: “I like Payton Pritchard.”

Carmelo: “It would be Luka for me.” (via @NBAonNBC) pic.twitter.com/4aRKQJexNg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2026

It didn’t take long for Miller’s comments to go viral on social media. Fans couldn’t believe he compared Clark to Pritchard of all players. It seems Clark couldn’t believe it either, as she looked a bit disinterested once Miller began to share his opinion.

It’s important to note that Pritchard is by no means a scrub. He is a great player who is having a solid season for the Boston Celtics. However, there are levels to talent. NBA legend Paul Pierce didn’t hesitate to push back on Miller’s comparison.

“I was thinking more Steph Curry,” Pierce said on No Fouls Given.

Danny Green immediately tried to serve as the voice of reason. People throw comparisons around all of the time, but Stephen Curry is one of the best basketball players ever. In terms of skill set, Green doesn’t believe Clark isn’t as identical to Curry as people make her out to be.

“Everybody thinks that because of impact,” Green declared. “We’re talking about skillset, though.”

His reasoning didn’t suddenly change Pierce’s opinion. The former NBA champion was adamant about his stance between Clark and Curry.

“[Defenses] aren’t doubling [Pritchard] everywhere. Face guarding, denying him like they do her, like they do Steph. I love Payton, that’s my little brother. But her gravitational pull is on the same level as Steph’s in the WNBA,” Pierce proclaimed.

Pierce had to make it known that it’s only love toward his fellow Celtic brethren. However, he is a realist. The truth of the matter is that gravity on the court is an aspect of a player’s skill. With that metric into consideration, it makes complete sense why Pierce believes Clark is similar to Curry.