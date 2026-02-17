Carmelo Anthony: Reggie Miller Was “Trippin” For Comparing Caitlin Clark to Payton Pritchard

Caitlin Clark isn’t a stranger to being in the headlines. Easily the most recognized face in women’s basketball, Clark has naturally been subjected to a lot of comparisons; some she deserves but most are way off the mark. Case in point, NBA legend Reggie Miller recently compared her to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, sparking an intense reaction across the basketball community. Many fans disagreed with Miller, as did Carmelo Anthony.

Clark is unlike most basketball players. Not only is she talented, but she’s also the face of the WNBA. Before she burst onto the scene for the Indiana Fever, the WNBA was struggling to gain the respect of the average basketball fan.

Clark revolutionized women’s basketball in a fashion similar to what Stephen Curry did with the NBA, especially due to their three-point shot. So the Curry comparison fits for all the right reasons.

However, Miller went a different route by comparing Clark to Pritchard before the New York Knicks took on the Los Angeles Lakers. Clark was present for Miller’s statement and tried to remain professional. Regardless, it was clear that the two-time All-Star was taken aback by Miller’s words.

Anthony, who was also a part of the panel present for the event, didn’t say anything in the moment. But he has now claimed that he was as taken back by it as Clark was.

“I was hearing it loud as s*** in my ear,” Anthony said on 7 PM in Brooklyn. “When he said Payton Pritchard, it just caught me off guard.”

Carmelo Anthony with his own Caitlin Clark comparison following her reaction to Reggie Miller ️ “I was hearing it loud as sh*t in my ear, and when he said Payton Pritchard, it just caught me off guard… He wasn’t completely trippin’, but he was trippin’. She got a lil’ Steph… pic.twitter.com/Wuvr5qGFkM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2026



By no means does this entire ordeal signify that Pritchard is a bad player. The sixth-year guard has developed into one of the most reliable players in the NBA. Unfortunately, he just isn’t at the same level as Clark. Anthony is well aware of that, which is why he can’t share the same viewpoint as Miller.

“He wasn’t completely trippin’, but he was trippin’. She got a little Steph and Haliburton,” Anthony proclaimed.

Now those comparisons seem a bit more in line with Clark’s skillset. Curry’s three-point shooting and Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking ability are both key traits which Clark possesses. Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins immediately nodded to Anthony’s take to show his solidarity.

Perhaps Miller could use a refresher on how good Clark has been. Notably, she only played 13 games last season due to injury. But she is expected to come out with a chip on her shoulder and prove she far exceeds any comparisons and is in a league of her own.