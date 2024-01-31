How Much Does Michael Jordan Make A Day?

The recent sale of the Charlotte Hornets marked a historical moment in the NBA history. It put an end to the 13-year-long tenure of Michael Jordan as the majority owner of the franchise at a valuation of approximately $3 billion. Following this, curiosity rose amongst the followers of the league surrounding the daily earnings of the 6x champion.

In this regard, his long-standing partnership with Nike over the Air Jordan brand takes the forefront. The estimated earnings of the 60-year-old from the collaboration were about $256 million in 2022. The Black Jesus’ 5% royalty deal with the organization resulted in a daily earning of $701,369 less than two years back.

Alongside this, the majority of partnerships from his playing days have been sustained even after his retirement. Gatorade comes across as a leading brand in that aspect while companies such as Hanes, Upper Deck, and 2K Sports have partnered with him later in his journey. On top of it, the 5x MVP remains a stakeowner in several organizations, garnering a significant amount in dividends.

This has spurred the net worth of the Chicago Bulls legend into billions as per a latest report from Forbes. His estimated net worth of $3 billion has listed him in the Forbes 400 catalog, ensuring his position amongst the top 400 wealthiest people in the USA. Keeping aside his liabilities, his approximate daily earnings are an astonishing $8,219,178.

The significant digits put into perspective the impact MJ had on a global level since entering the NBA in 1984. His methods of striking deals with the brands disrupted the market as the athletes started to emulate them. Looking back, Jordan’s approach not only earned him billions but also aided his contemporaries and future generations. Thus, his current standing as a businessman remains justified.

A closer look at the endorsement deals of Michael Jordan

Jordan’s business acumen has assisted him garner over $1.8 billion in endorsement deals till now. Amongst this, his collaboration with Nike has earned him over $1.3 billion while Hanes and Upper Deck have paid him $14 million each. In total, Gatorade has also allegedly helped him earn over $14 million throughout the partnership.

Alongside this, his $2.5 million deal with 2k and $2 million with Wheaties have boosted his net worth. During his playing days, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s also invested a total of $1.6 million in the NBA legend. Chevrolet too had endorsed the 14x All-Star by paying him $200,000 in total.

So, his current net worth not only reflects his recent earnings but also his accumulation of wealth over the years. This sheds light on how strategic investments combined with a string of life-changing habits can help an individual prosper in their journey. After all, Jordan continues to serve as the ultimate embodiment of persistence even two decades after his retirement.