“If I had to get in the ring and put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green”: Kendrick Perkins calls out the Warriors’ star for a celebrity boxing match

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins calls out Warriors’ star Draymond Green for a boxing match, claims Green cannot handle all that smoke

There are only a few players in the NBA who are as unabashed as Draymond Green. The Warriors’ forward has been known to play with his emotions on his sleeve and doesn’t leave anything unsaid. While that has caused its fair share of problems, it also has been known to be a good thing for the Warriors.

Recently, Green had Kevin Durant over on his talk show Chips. The key focus of the conversation was the beef they had on-court in 2018. They sorted all that and found where things went wrong. However, that did not sit right with a lot of people. Kendrick Perkins, who already has a spotted record with Green, spoke about the same.

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think Draymond Green can ‘handle the smoke’ in a boxing match

Celebrity boxing is becoming a new hype in the USA. With a lot of celebrities getting inside the ring for pay-per-view events, it has become a good business. Recently Kendrick Perkins was asked who he would like to take on in such a match. He replied and said,

“He’s not even my former teammate, but he feel like that I talk sh*t, and I feel like he talk s*it is Draymond Green. Like if I had to get in the ring and really put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green. But I really think he don’t want that smoke, and history tells me he really don’t want that smoke.”

I’d pay good money to see this. 🤣🥊 Kendrick Perkins on his ideal opponent in celebrity boxing match: “Like if I had to get in the ring and really put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green..”https://t.co/kImv6RTBzW — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) August 21, 2021

Draymond Green has yet to give a reaction to this. However, if the Warriors’ star chooses to say yes, the event would have all of the NBA world’s eyes on it. The chances of the same happening are very low though.