How Much Has Michael Jordan Made From Nike in 5 Years?

The partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike is now 39 years old. It has ushered in billions in revenue for His Airness over the years.

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest sportspersons of all time – not just in basketball. For the longest time, MJ was considered the greatest team sports athlete of all time. He still holds the title in most fans’ eyes, but he now has competition from LeBron James.

His Airness played in the NBA for 15 seasons, separated by 2 different retirements during his prime. Jordan compiled a sterling career during this time – mainly through 13 seasons for the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls were a floundering franchise before MJ’s advent, and they’ve been stuck in a rut for essentially the past 25 years since he last played for them.

Jordan set all sorts of statistical records during his time in Chicago. He notched up an unmatched 10 scoring titles and won 5 MVP trophies and 6 championships.

He was the first player to win MVP and DPOY honors in the same 1987-88 NBA season. He also possesses the highest scoring average in NBA history at 30.1 points per game.

Jordan was signed by Nike before his rookie season for a deal that paid him $500,000 per year. This might seem like peanuts now, but it was the biggest shoe deal of his time.

How much has Michael Jordan made from Nike in the last 5 years?

Michael Jordan signed a royalty structure for his Nike deal right from the start, getting 5% of the revenue from all sales of his shoes. He’s kept those conditions of his deal intact to this day, benefiting a ton.

According to Statista, Jordan Brand has made billions in revenue every year of this 21st century. Over the past 5 years, the brand has raked in $2.856 billion, $3.138 billion, $3.609 billion, $4.711 billion and $5.122 billion respectively.

This totals up to an incredible $19.436 billion over the past 5 years in revenues for the sportswear giants. 5% of this sum is an awe-inspiring $971 million in personal revenues for Michael Jordan.

The Jordan Brand just crossed $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time. That means Michael Jordan made $150M+ from Nike last year alone—or nearly 2x his career NBA earnings. The part you didn’t know? Without this man, it would’ve never happened. Here’s the story 👇 pic.twitter.com/JBKzu1NqLJ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 30, 2022

