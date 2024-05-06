“Bet u weren't expecting my oney to be prettier...”: Taylor Fritz Has Hilarious Reply to ATP Tour After Completing Their 'Italian Job'

The idea of a player switching from a two-handed backhand to a one-handed backhand or vice versa is mind-blowing to think about. However, as a fun challenge, players from the ATP and WTA Tours were asked to participate in hitting a few one-handed backhand shots. Among the numerous stars who took on the challenge ahead of the Italian Open 2024 was Taylor Fritz. And surprisingly, Fritz’s backhand was actually impressive.

Ben Shelton was a player participating in the same challenge. Hitting the courts before Taylor Fritz, Shelton was connecting some powerful shots despite claiming to have “never hit a one-hander” ever.

After pulling off his best Roger Federer impersonation, the 21-year-old took a subtle shot at Fritz, stating that his compatriot’s one-handed wouldn’t be as good.

“I think I am better than Taylor Fritz,” Shelton said.

The American tennis players are known for being a competitive group of athletes. Sending out a warning to the southpaw, the Californian disclosed that his one-handed backhand was consistent.

“I mean, he hit a really good one. But, mine’s consistent. I can play with a oney and be good,” Fritz said.

After backing himself and having a far superior one-handed backhanded, the San Diego native was extremely ecstatic.

Taylor asked jokingly, “Are you seriously telling me any two-handed backhander hits oneies better than that?”

Sharing the same clip on X (formerly “Twitter”), the 26-year-old believed that he would’ve many tennis enthusiasts with his performance. He wrote:

Bet u weren’t expecting my oney to be prettier then my real strokes

Fortunately, Fritz’s regular two-handed backhand has improved, and is one of the best on the ATP Tour. Hence, switching to the one-handed backhand isn’t something that he’ll require for the time being.

Pundits Have Previously Lauded the Backhand Shot of Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz has been America’s best tennis player over the past several years. In 2022, Fritz had a pretty impressive start to the campaign – fourth round at the Australian Open and win at the Indian Wells Masters. Following his success, pundits Prakash Amritraj and Paul Annacone couldn’t stop lauding Fritz’s improved backhand.

“I think that shot (the backhand) has improved with the swagger… It’s turned into such a weapon,” Amritraj claimed.

“But the backhand to me is something that’s bread and butter. He feels like he should be able to hit it in the sleep,” Annacone said.

Taylor Fritz would be confident to perform well at the Italian Open 2024. Fritz made it to the semifinals of the Madrid Open, losing to the eventual champion, Andrey Rublev in straight sets, 4-6, 3-6.