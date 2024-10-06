How Paolo Banchero Can Turn Himself into an MVP Caliber Player

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) listens to the national anthem before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Magic at game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero led the Orlando Magic to a surprising 5th-seed finish in the 2023-24 NBA season. The 21-year-old’s rise to prominence coincided with the Magic’s brilliant form in the East last season following an underwhelming stretch of obscurity.

Therefore, expectations are high for Banchero and the Magic as the 2024-25 campaign draws near. Fans and experts now hope for a deeper playoff run for Orlando (after their first-round exit in 2024). And to make that happen, there’s pressure on Banchero to develop into an MVP-level player.

Although the Magic star has been a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer, he can elevate his game to the next level in his third year in the league. Shooting and passing are two major aspects of his game that need to improve substantially for him to become a superstar.

The Orlando Magic forward averaged 2.8 and 3.1 turnovers per game during his rookie season and second year respectively. Banchero needs to bring those numbers down significantly to make a significant impact on his team.

Although Banchero improved his 3-point shooting from 29.8% as a rookie to 33.9% last season, it’s still not enough to produce MVP-level stats. The budding Magic star did not even reach the league average, which was 36.6% in 2023-24, according to NBA.com.

Furthermore, it is not just efficiency, but also volume that needs to improve for Banchero.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, he admitted that he needs to slow down his game. Banchero said, “I learned how to kind of slow the game down in the playoffs.”

The Magic forward then mentioned that he felt rushed into decisions during the first 2 games of the playoffs before settling down from Game 3 onward.

He then shared how it helped him, “From Games 1 and 2 to Game 3, I think that’s where I made that jump, that adjustment and started to really slow the game down. I started to be really intentional (and) pick my spots on the floor to score and playmake.”

He averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in the seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Those are much closer to ‘Most Valuable’ numbers than the 22.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 6.9 rebounds he averaged in the regular season.

Banchero needs to average 25+ points for the Magic to thrive in a competitive Eastern Conference landscape.

The addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can be a masterstroke for the Magic. His elite 3-and-d play will be a good fit and alleviate the pressure on Banchero by offering another option in clutch situations.

But it will nevertheless come down to the young Magic star, who is working hard to improve his game.

Banchero is working hard to reach his best shape

Paolo Banchero has focused on improving his conditioning as we approach the 2024-25 NBA season. In particular, he has worked to get into elite shape to dominate and show that last year was not a fluke.

The 21-year-old is highly motivated to prove that he ready to enter the superstar conversation. It will be interesting to see how much his game improves from the 2023-24 season.

Although the Orlando Magic have kept their roster largely unchanged, there is a chance for them to make a splash this season. Banchero reaching an MVP-level would help stabilize the team and solidify the franchise as a perennial playoff competitor.