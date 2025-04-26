Jayson Tatum Plays Mind Games With Paolo Banchero Using His Jordan Tatum 3s

Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass the ball over Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Playoff pressure has a funny way of bringing out the mind games. Players try every trick in the book and often think outside the box to get a mental advantage over their opponent. Jayson Tatum might’ve just pulled a sneaky one on Paolo Banchero during the first-round playoff series between the Celtics and the Magic.

Tatum and Banchero have been in a low-key, unspoken battle over their sneaker game, and tonight may have been the most subtle flex of them all.

Banchero, who’s worn Tatum 3s regularly and has openly admired the Celtics star’s signature line, obviously chose not to wear them while facing off against Tatum in the playoffs. While no respect is lost between the two, the Magic star didn’t want to give JT a mental advantage over him. He said, “That’s something I won’t do. I can’t be wearing Jayson’s while I’m guarding JT, he’d have the forever one up.”

Paolo is wearing this AJ 39 PE again. He often wears Tatums — but told me that’s off limits vs the Celtics. “I always switch it up,” he said. “That’s something I won’t do. I can’t be wearing Jayson’s while I’m guarding JT — he’d have the forever one up!” https://t.co/zTjecrvWen pic.twitter.com/cYLUuVttPZ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 20, 2025

Instances like this have happened in the past. DeMar DeRozan once revealed that he decided not to wear Kobe’s while playing against the Lakers legend, which led to him being confronted by the Mamba. In this scenario, Tatum wasn’t going to directly address it as he’s non-confrontational, but he came up with a solution.

In response, Tatum flipped the script and came out wearing the Jordan Tatum 3s designed in the colorway of Paolo’s “kNOw Pressure” Tatum 2 PEs, a shoe originally customized for Banchero. It’s a bold move disguised as a playful nod and has the potential to build more underlying tensions between the two during the series.

After Paolo Banchero said he wouldn’t wear Jordan Tatum 3s when facing Jayson Tatum, Tatum responded by lacing up the Tatum 3 version of Paolo’s “kNOw Pressure” PE against him tonight 😂🔥 @NickDePaula pic.twitter.com/wGMWXgdGbj — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 26, 2025

Both of them played well tonight. JT walked away with 36 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, but Banchero’s 29/6/1 came in a winning cause. The series is led by Boston 2-1.

Jayson Tatum and Paolo Banchero are good friends

While the mind games are going to be entertaining for the fans, it won’t affect the friendship Banchero and Tatum have. They’ve been friends for a while and have a few things in common that only strengthen their bond. Both of them have played for the Duke Blue Devils and are Jordan athletes.

Ahead of facing Tatum in the playoffs, Banchero stated that he has a lot of respect for him and the best way he can show it is by giving him a tough challenge in the series. He said, “I think the best way for me to show my respect is to give him my best effort and go at him as much as I can.”

Tatum also spoke on the first-round matchup and said that when they step on the floor, he’ll be like any other competitor for him.

Asked Jayson Tatum about facing Paolo Banchero in the playoffs: “It’s the playoffs. No friends out there. Nothing else matters except doing everything I can to help my team.” https://t.co/SgN3AmZP7d pic.twitter.com/bnt9GFalCu — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) April 16, 2025

Tatum said that the playoff would change their dynamic and “that’s how it should be.” He said, “It’s the playoffs. No friends out there. Nothing else matters except doing everything I can to help my team.” So far, the series and its matchups have been interesting to watch. But it’s Jayson Tatum and the Celtics that are only two wins away from knocking out Paolo Banchero and the Magic.