How Patrick Ewing Ruined a 30-Point Michael Jordan Christmas Game With a Buzzer Beater

Christmas Day in the NBA has been a tradition that has lasted throughout the league’s existence. In 1986, two young stars duelled in one of the best Christmas matchups in NBA history. The Bulls visited the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing went head-to-head. Jordan filled the stat sheet with 30 points. However, his explosive offensive performance was spoiled by Ewing’s late-game heroics.

At the time, New York had finally returned to relevance following the addition of Ewing. The standout big man notched an All-Star appearance in his rookie season. On the other hand, Jordan was in his third season in the NBA and blossomed into a superstar. Entering the Christmas Day matchup, Jordan was averaging 37.7 points and 5.5 rebounds on 47.1% shooting from the field.

However, the Knicks’ big man didn’t back down from the fight. Ewing held his own throughout the entire game, especially when it mattered most. New York had possession of the ball, with six seconds remaining. The Bulls held an 85-84 lead. Ewing set a screen for Knicks guard Trent Tucker for a deep mid-range jump shot. The shot clanked off the side of the rim, leading to a loose ball. In one motion, Ewing grabbed the rebound and shot the ball before the buzzer sounded. It bounced once on the front rim before dropping through the net. The Knicks faithful erupted in celebration.

Patrick Ewing game winning shot against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day 1986 pic.twitter.com/ct9qzEY8Vx — hoopsjunky (@hoopsjunky54491) December 25, 2024

Ewing finished the game with 28 points and 17 rebounds. His electric performance served as revenge for Jordan’s outings against the Knicks earlier in the year. In the season opener, MJ dropped 50 points on the Knicks and 40 points on another occasion.

However, Jordan never forgot this outcome against the Knicks. Years later, the Bulls and Knicks met again on Christmas Day, and the basketball icon made sure to get the last laugh.

Jordan’s Christmas performance in 1992

In 1992, the Bulls and Knicks met once again on Christmas Day. This time, it was a home game for the Bulls at the Chicago Stadium. Jordan reminded the Knicks how great he truly was.

MJ finished the contest with 42 points and eight rebounds while willing the Bulls to an 89-77 victory. Ewing struggled with his efficiency, shooting only 33% while tallying 14 points. The Bulls superstar’s emphatic performance led his team to the big win.

Although it took place six years later, Jordan finally got revenge for Ewing ruining his 30-point performance. The two NBA legends would go on to compete in many other iconic matchups throughout their illustrious careers.