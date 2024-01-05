“How Terrified I Was Of Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal Admits Entering The NBA Was Easier Than He Thought It Would Be

Shaquille O’Neal recently made history as he became the first-ever Orlando Magic player to have his jersey retired. Following this, his Inside the NBA colleagues on TNT celebrate the occasion upon reflecting on Diesel’s time in the league. During one such interaction, Shaq highlighted a key aspect from his early NBA years, catching the interest of the listeners.

It spurred from a question of the host, Ernie Johnson, as he asked the 7ft 1″ icon about his initial lessons from the league. “I learned that it [NBA] was easier than I thought it was,” the 51-year-old replied candidly while looking back on his career. The answer shocked the panel members but the Magic legend stuck with his response, emphasizing, “Yeah”.

He then further elaborated on his stance, using Michael Jordan from the 1990s as a reference. “You watch these guys on TV like I always say how terrified I was of Micahel Jordan. So he came and he came close, I tried to block his shot. I didn’t block it but I was there. So now I was like he is human just like I am, he is just a little bit better human. One day I’m going to catch him,” he stated.

This sparked his motivation as an individual as he aimed higher as a rookie in the NBA. Interestingly, his upbringing played a key role in the rapid change in his mindset, as the 15x All-Star later revealed, “I just wanted to come and make a name for myself. My mother, Dr. Lucille, used to always tell me, ‘Son, make them remember your name'”.

So, the 1992 first-round pick displayed grit to adapt quickly to the circumstances of the league after moments of hesitance. His endeavors bore fruit as he won the 1993 ROTY award before helping the Orlando franchise reach the 1995 NBA Finals following their first-ever conference finals win. Thus, the organization wanted to repay its former center this time around by showcasing its respect through jersey retirement.

Shaquille O’Neal’s respect remains intact for Michael Jordan

Despite achieving numerous feats throughout his journey, Shaq’s admiration for Jordan has remained the same. Over time, his fear of the shooting guard turned into respect as he credited Mike as one of only three players to ever dunk on him. “In 20 years, I only got dunked on three times. Derrick Coleman, Michael Jordan, and Tim Perry,” the 2000 MVP once mentioned.

Not only that but he recently even put forward the potential of a team consisting of both of them. A few months back, he endorsed a post with the caption, “The NBA is lucky that MJ and Shaq never teamed up,”. It highlighted his appreciation for the Chicago Bulls legend while shedding light on his faith in his qualities.

All these showcase the brilliance of Jordan and Shaq while emphasizing the latter’s acknowledgment of greatness. He wanted to put the limelight on that aspect while celebrating a huge occasion in his life. So, his words served as a reflection of his respect for rivals hidden underneath his competitive nature.