“Not Be Too Flashy or Fancy”: Jamal Murray Breaks Down the Reason Behind Choosing New Balance For His Shoe Endorsement

Jamal Murray, after winning the 2023 NBA championship, is enjoying the high that comes with it. Recently, he talked to ‘The Boardroom‘ about winning the championship, hopes for the upcoming season, and the endorsements in his bag. What caught the eye was his partnership with the sneaker company – New Balance, and why it resonates with his laid-back personality.

Despite having a lot of sauce in his game, Murray as a person is more easygoing. He doesn’t prefer to emulate a lot of flashiness through his fashion choices, accessories, or in this case his sneakers. Hence, it was important to him that the company he tied up with shared the same philosophy. When asked by Boardroom, he replied “My style is pretty chill. I like to have things catered to my liking, but not be too flashy or fancy. … New Balance gives me the right stuff I need to excel on the court. Everything feels fine and comfy.”

New Balance sneakers don’t boast a flashy or fancy design. They focus on providing comfort and performance. The company could not have found a better player to endorse their basketball line and the 2023 NBA Champion was all praise for the shoes. Murray, who signed a multiyear deal with them in December 2020, plans to help the company increase its presence in the basketball world.

New Balance increases its presence in the NBA

Apart from the ongoing battles on the NBA court, there is always a silent war brewing between the sneaker companies. Though Nike is arguably the favorite among the players, other companies are starting to make their presence felt. With companies like Under Armour, New Balance, Anta, and Puma vying to capture market share, it all starts with finding the right NBA star.

New Balance, wary of the fact, has onboarded NBA All-Stars – Kwahi Leonard, Zach Lavine, and Dejounte Murray, along with Jamal Murray to spread its presence. In 2022, the stars got together to shoot a commercial for their new shoe line – New Balance TWO WXY v3. With the TWO WXY v3, New Balance aims to compete with Nike as the preferred shoe in the NBA.