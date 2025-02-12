When Shaquille O’Neal Explained His ‘Dissertation’ to Conan O’Brien in a “Doctoral Voice”

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal was still getting accustomed to his role as an NBA analyst when he made an appearance on CONAN in 2012, but the Big Fella showed his natural sense of humor has always been a part of him. Shaq and Conan O’Brien discussed how the Hall of Fame center was getting his doctorate, which led to a conversation about his dissertation.

When O’Brien asked O’Neal what his dissertation was, the big man first asked the longtime talk show host if he wanted his regular voice or his “doctoral voice”. Conan, naturally, asked for the latter. “Well, uh, my doctorate is in HRD Organizational Leadership,” O’Neal said in a fake doctor voice. “The dissertation is the duality of humor and seriousness in leadership styles. I’m anxious to see which leader is more effective, the humorous leader or the serious leader.”

Conan then asked if Shaq would be addressed by his name or as Dr. O’Neal at the ceremony, a title the Diesel is referred to as even today. During the show, O’Neal teased that he would retire the name Shaq in favor of his new professional title. It’s clear this was nothing more than a lighthearted hoax from the 15-time All-Star, as he is still referred to as “Shaq” more than any other name.

Shaq often takes the opportunity to boast about the fact that he is technically a doctor, but the four-time champion is still called by several names to this day, including but not limited to Diesel, Big Shaq, Big Aristotle, and many more.

Shaquille O’Neal explained the reasoning behind his doctorate

Shaquille O’Neal once revealed how his parents were still unsatisfied with his education after three years at Louisiana State University. He eventually returned to college and earned his bachelor’s degree in education in 2000, but there were several instances throughout his career that made Shaq want to accumulate more knowledge.

O’Neal explained how in business meetings, people would initially speak to him before looking right past him to his lawyers and others who worked for him. This perceived disrespect rubbed Shaq the wrong way, prompting him to go even further with his education. This led to him getting an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

After that, Shaq went back to school once he retired from the NBA. He made his way to Barry University, where he got an Ed.D degree in Human Resource Development for the topic “The Duality of Humor and Aggression in Leadership Styles.” However, Shaq still wasn’t satisfied. He is currently pursuing a degree to become a sports psychologist.