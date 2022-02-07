“How the hell does Andrew Wiggins have more points than Kawhi Leonard?!”: Twitter user shocks by updating statistics regarding the two players’ regular-season career points

A Twitter user puts up screenshots comparing career points scored by Kawhi Leonard and Andrew Wiggins, shocks people

When one thinks of Kawhi Leonard, the first image that usually comes to mind is his mind-blowing shot over the Sixers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

The last time Kawhi Leonard played a real Game 7…

pic.twitter.com/6deDA8pE7V — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 6, 2021

We’ve come to see Kawhi Leonard as a two-way threat. He’s great on the offensive floor, as well as the defensive side. Drafted in 2011, the Klaw has 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and 2 DPOYs under his belt.

Andrew Wiggins, on the other hand, was drafted in 2014, and has established himself as an All-Star this season. He’s been playing excellent basketball and has made his mark as a two-way player. Recently, a Twitter user pointed out a statistic that surprised me, along with a lot of other NBA fans.

Andrew Wiggins crossed Kawhi Leonard in career-points total

During his 11-year career in the NBA, Kawhi Leonard has played 576 regular-season games. In those games, he has accumulated a total of 11,085 points.

Andrew Wiggins, who is in his 8th NBA season, has played 573 games. In that span, Wiggins has accumulated 11,136 points.

Kawhi – 30 years old

Wiggins – 26 years old

I’m just the messenger ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tfuezTcncO — (@WisemanFan) February 7, 2022

Wiggins is 4 years younger than Kawhi and is likely to play longer. Even though Kawhi is an undisputedly better player, this statistic took quite a few people by surprise.

Love how people are actually getting upset trying to prove Kawhi is better than Wiggins . To those ppl, we all know that, you’re not some genius when making that take. It’s just an interesting stat @wisemanfan pointed out. ‍♂️ — Nene Hilarious (@NeneHilarious) February 7, 2022

Anyone who truly believes Wiggins, who is now 3rd option after failing miserably as the 1st and 2nd option to lead his team to wins, is better than Kawhi who has been a better 1st option than 2nd or 3rd needs to start actually watching games and stop just looking at stats. — Puppet Masker (@Kingblock8) February 7, 2022

This is a solid tweet. Obviously no one thinks Wiggins is better. But there’s something be said for a kid who comes into the league ready to score 18 a night. And continues to do it uninterrupted for 7 seasons. The dig on Wiggins of course is that he just hasn’t really improved. — Alex Sargeaunt (@asargeaunt) February 7, 2022

Even though no one believes Wiggins is better than Leonard, it is still pretty interesting to see the 26 y/o put up numbers higher than the Klaw.