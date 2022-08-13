“Hurry and get the wall up so the Pistons don’t come back!”: Charles Barkley annihilated $1.5 Billion franchise during NBA Mexico City Games

NBA legend Charles Barkley fired shots at the Detroit Pistons during the 2019 NBA Mexico City Games against Dallas Mavericks

Being in the NBA means being surrounded by media almost all the time. Most of the players avoid talking about what’s on their minds. They usually speak politically correct things or things their publicist has fed them. However, Charles Barkley was never one of these.

The 6’6 forward had never once controlled himself from saying what was on his mind. It was the same way when Chuck was a player, and it only got amplified when he joined TNT. The Chuckster has no filter over what he says, which is one thing people love about him so much.

During the 2019 NBA Mexico City Games, Chuck took it a level too far. Watching Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks play, Barkley made a really insensitive joke about the Pistons and Mexico.

Charles Barkley wanted the US to build the wall quickly so Pistons stay back in Mexico

During the Mexico City Games, the Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, beat the Pistons quite easily. Watching the $1.5 billion worth franchise play, Charles Barkley couldn’t hold back and had to make a joke about them.

He said,

“I talked to a couple of my friends in Detroit, they were saying please hurry up and get that wall so they can’t come back,” Barkley said. “Get that wall up so they don’t come back.”

Charles Barkley on the Pistons playing in Mexico “Hurry up & get that wall up so they dont come back pic.twitter.com/kTNSluUHNj — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 13, 2019

While Barkley joked about the wall, it remained a very controversial subject during Donald Trump’s presidency.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have been struggling for the better portion of the past decade. They hope that with Cade Cunningham and Kemba Walker around, they can change the franchise’s destiny a little.