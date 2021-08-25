“I ain’t shooting from Steph Curry range”: Anthony Edwards appears to be baulked at deep 3-pointer shooting drill as Jaylen Brown swishes 3s in offseason practice

Deep 3-pointers have now become known as Steph Curry shots, but it seems Anthony Edwards isn’t going to be shooting too many of those.

The advent of 3-pointer heavy offenses has transformed NBA basketball forever. We’re seeing teams playing 5-out offenses across the league. Small ball and spot-up 3-point shots have become the new normal for the league.

Deep 3-pointers have always been looked upon as some of the worst shots in basketball. Theoretically, it’s really hard to consistently make shots from 4-5 feet behind the arc or beyond. But the likes of Steph, Dame and Trae Young have now made it a lot more mainstream.

Anthony Edwards dodges ‘Steph Curry range’ as Jaylen Brown swishes 3s in offseason practice video

Other players are also adding range to their offensive repertoire – Jaylen Brown is one of the best examples. The UC Berkeley one-and-done prospect had entered the league shooting only 29% from 3-point range in college.

Cut to 2021, and you’ll see that Brown has now logged 40+% from 3-point range in 3 of the last 4 seasons. Celtics fans have been able to track his constantly improving ability to consistently make shots from mid-range and from deep.

It seems that #1 pick Anthony Edwards isn’t quite there in terms of deep 3-pointers from Steph Curry range yet. Or at least, that’s what he exclaims in the clip below.

Anthony Edwards tells Jaylen Brown “c’mon bro I ain’t shooting from Steph Curry range” As Jaylen just causally keep knocking them down lmaooo pic.twitter.com/KSFVueBYGi — Mike Leadership (@MikeAdxx) August 25, 2021

However, Timberwolves fans need not worry one bit. Edwards showcased a highly encouraging learning curve and development trajectory in an ultimately great rookie year. The Ant-Man finished the season shooting over 40% from 3 in the month of May.

Edwards will definitely improve his shooting if he continues to be around and train with motivated workers like Jaylen. Now Steph Curry range is a different beast altogether, but the 20-year-old will still be hoping to add a bail-out jumper to use at the end of the shot clock.