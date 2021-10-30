Basketball

“Make my shorts longer”: When Michael Jordan asked NBA uniform manufacturer Champion to increase the length of his shorts and ended up starting a new fashion trend in the NBA

“Make my shorts longer”: When Michael Jordan asked NBA uniform manufacturer Champion to increase the length of his shorts and ended up starting a new fashion trend in the NBA
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"A proud moment for all Filipinos!": Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green become the first two players of Filipino descent to play in the NBA
Next Article
"They would probably be considered joint-second favourites": Eoin Morgan opens up on England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup game
NBA Latest Post
“Make my shorts longer”: When Michael Jordan asked NBA uniform manufacturer Champion to increase the length of his shorts and ended up starting a new fashion trend in the NBA
“Make my shorts longer”: When Michael Jordan asked NBA uniform manufacturer Champion to increase the length of his shorts and ended up starting a new fashion trend in the NBA

NBA icon Michael Jordan asked the manufacturer of NBA uniforms to make shorts longer so…