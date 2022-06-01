“I also thought that the Boston Celtics were gonna win in six”: Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on facing Cs in NBA Finals

Warriors forward Draymond Green finally addresses his prediction of the Celtics making the Finals after receiving a lot of backlash.

One of the most outspoken players in the NBA, Draymond Green, doesn’t mince his words even though it means landing himself into trouble. Now a part-time member of the TNT group, Green is often seen making appearances on the award-winning show Inside the NBA.

The broadcasting giant would host the WCF right outside the Chase Center, with Green often catching up with Ernie Johnson and his crew post the games. With the Dubs winning the WC championship, it was only a matter of time before the former DPOY would join the iconic cast of the show.

At the time, the Warriors didn’t know who they’d face between the Heat or Celtics. As Green beamed with excitement on the show, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal would ask him about which team would come out of the east. While Green remained hesitant at first, The Diesel coaxed him into giving his take.

Shaq: “How long we been boys, Draymond? I want the honest answer, Draymond.” Draymond: “You’re asking who I wanna play. I’m gonna tell you who I think we’re gonna play. We’re gonna play Boston.” Shaq: “That’s the Draymond I know!” pic.twitter.com/1BC3duY21p — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 27, 2022

Also read: “Kevin Durant, don’t listen to snippets and get baited into tweeting Champ!”: Draymond Green and The Slim Reaper go back and forth on Twitter discussing Stephen Curry’s legacy

What followed was Heat avoiding elimination in Game Six and Dray receiving a lot of backlash. Nonetheless, Erik Spoelstra and his crew would lose Game Seven against the Cs.

Draymond Green finally breaks his silence over the Celtics making the Finals.

Many found Green’s comments out of line, especially the players and everyone associated with the Heat. Veteran players like Udonis Haslem and PJ Tucker didn’t hesitate to call the four-time All-Star, accusing him of breaking the code.

“Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some sh*t like that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some sh*t he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bullsh*t.” Udonis Haslem on Draymond Green 😳 (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/DrEqOMDUIF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2022

“Tell Draymond I said I appreciate it.” PJ Tucker’s message to Draymond Green after he predicted the Warriors would face the Celtics in the NBA Finals 👀pic.twitter.com/XG5KmKxn0J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2022

Nonetheless, Green’s prediction came true, with the Celtics defeating the Heat in Game Seven. Many fans believed Dray’s bold claims were to fuel the Heat, something the three-time champion neither confirmed nor denied.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Green finally addressed his comments about the Celtics reaching the NBA Finals and not the Heat.

“There’s been this whole notion that I said, what I said to motivate the Heat for Game Seven. I’m not gonna confirm or deny that. However, I did think the Boston Celtics were going to win. I also thought that the Boston Celtics were gonna win in six though so I can’t sit here and act, ‘Oh my god, I got it all right.”‘

Green tread the safer path, deciding to not comment further on the matter. While everyone is entitled to their opinions, the 6″6′ forward should steer away from all controversies as the Dubs look to win their fourth title in 8-years.

Also read: “Knock if off KD, don’t try to say Stephen Curry didn’t make your life 10x easier!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Kevin Durant responds to Draymond Green’s statement regarding Steph being the star on their title runs