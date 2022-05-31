“Knock if off KD, don’t try to say Stephen Curry didn’t make your life 10x easier!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Kevin Durant responds to Draymond Green’s statement regarding Steph being the star on their title runs

Kevin Durant was the star of Golden State from 2016 to 2019. So, he wasn’t happy to hear Draymond say he got guarded less than Steph Curry!

In 2019, KD left a dynasty in Golden State to join the Brooklyn Nets. Having just come off another NBA Finals appearance, the Warriors still looked like the best team in the NBA.

This was despite suffering a loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. As many suggested this was due to the absence of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, two of their star players.

As such, many expected the Warriors to continue their reign of dominance once they returned. Unfortunately, at that time, Durant decided his time in San Francisco was up and he made the move East, to New York!

One year ago today, Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/wWfbjzyq1A — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2020

However, three years later and it looks like the Warriors have come out of it much better. They find themselves back in the NBA Finals, whereas KD continues on with a struggling Nets team.

Kevin Durant does not agree with Draymond’s comments suggesting Steph Curry was guarded more than him

One thing is for certain, from 2016 to 2019, the Golden State Warriors were Kevin Durant’s team. The two-time NBA Champion was the number one option and led the team to two consecutive victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, his former teammate Draymond Green believes that it was Steph Curry’s team. Green suggested that Steph was double-teamed seven times more than KD, making him more impactful.

Of course, this is just Draymond’s opinion, but it is an opinion that Durant feels is 100% false!

From my view of it, this is 100% false… https://t.co/of6pFJUfvi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 31, 2022

There has been a lot of speculation regarding KD’s relationship with his former teammates. Especially how he feels about seeing them in the Finals, and clearly there is some tension there.

NBA Twitter reacts to KD’s reply

NBA Twitter is never kind, especially when it comes to Kevin Durant. When KD replied to Draymond, NBA Twitter took it as the best time to go after the 2x Finals MVP.

Knock it off man. You’re a great player, an all-time great. But don’t try to come here and make the argument that Steph didn’t make your life 10x easier. There’s nothing wrong with admitting to it because both played to the strengths of each other. That’s why the team was so good — Jorge Cantú 🏀 (@JorgeCantu1841) May 31, 2022

So KDs right. It wasn’t 7x it was 20x. Draymonds statement is false. 😂 — Ryo (@9rRyo) May 31, 2022

Ty Lue: ‘in 17 & 18 we blitzed Steph Curry still with Klay & KD ON the floor’ Are you saying the Head Coach of the Cavs in 2017 & 2018 is ‘100% false’ when detailing the game plan HIS team used? Interested to hear a response Kevin! pic.twitter.com/fcMsffM5PQ https://t.co/Do7YDtEQNe — c H e f 👨‍🍳 (@ChefBetter) May 31, 2022

Well, KD can’t say it’s false if the opponent’s head coach themselves said the plan was to stop Stephen Curry. KD was incredible in Golden State, but he needs to accept the fact that Steph was the main reason behind their success.