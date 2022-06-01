“Kevin Durant, don’t listen to snippets and get baited into tweeting Champ!”: Draymond Green and The Slim Reaper go back and forth on Twitter discussing Stephen Curry’s legacy

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant both have their say on Stephen Curry’s role in the Warriors’ 2017 and 2018 Finals.

There’s been a lot of debate for the past few weeks that if the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship and Stephen Curry finally wins his Finals MVP, he would leave Kevin Durant behind on the all-time list.

Draymond Green’s interview on The Colin Cowherd Podcast took the internet by storm on Tuesday when Green talked about Curry’s legacy and how it doesn’t depend on Finals MVP at all.

“Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible during those Finals runs. As you know, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount KD did in a given series,” Green said.

The reason Stephen Curry doesn’t have a Finals MVP?@Money23Green defends the Warriors superstar pic.twitter.com/W2EsA2lz7X — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 31, 2022

The 2017 DPOY continued: “If you don’t understand basketball, which most people don’t in your space, yeah, you’re going to come out and say he needs to validate that by winning Finals MVP.”

The Slim Reaper didn’t take much time responding to Green.

From my view of it, this is 100% false… https://t.co/of6pFJUfvi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 31, 2022

Kevin Durant and Green go back and forth on Twitter discussing Stephen Curry

As we know Twitter has become the 2nd battleground for the NBA players and Durant, Green, Ja Morant, etc. are the Warriors who lead the fronts here as well.

We know Draymond, he’s never going to shy away from saying things that he believes in. That’s one of the reasons why KD isn’t in the Bay Area anymore. The Duo had developed a good friendship since then, and won an Olympic Gold together in 2020.

But one’s gotta respond to the criticism to maintain their credibility, and so much like the 2x Finals MVP, Draymond had something to say to his former teammate as well.

You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. https://t.co/2dU2MleteJ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 31, 2022

Who’s going to keep The Slim Reaper quiet?

Oh I seen it my brethren, I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that’s all. I love the show https://t.co/6M18Ez1Vpr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 31, 2022

No one. Well, it’s pretty clear to everyone that as much as the Warriors needed the 4x scoring champ to win titles against LeBron James and Co, Durant did the same if not more to win the only two titles of his career.

And if there’s a confusion in Curry’s contribution to winning all the 3-titles for Dubs, just look up his stats. Neither Iggy (in 2015) nor KD (in 2018) deserved the Finals MVP award more than The Chef.