Stephen Curry Reiterates He’s Not Okay With Being on an Average Team, Wants Warriors to “Improve Without Being Reckless”

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have been going through a turbulent phase. While surviving the pressure of making trades, they are also being painted as a team that is ‘waving the white flag.’ After clinching a much-needed victory against the Timberwolves, Stephen Curry reiterated his stance on not being okay with being part of an average team.

Amidst the criticism, this win was important for the team’s morale more than their standing in the league. The team has been berated for its misplaced priorities as people believe that they have no interest in chasing the title this season.

However, Steph isn’t bothered by the outside noise at all. He said, “When you’re in a situation like our organization is, where everything is, rightfully so, compared to that championship expectation, everything is gonna get micro-analyzed.” Steph believes that people are so focused on outlining their issues that they’ve missed the bigger picture.

“Anybody who thinks that I’m okay with being on an average basketball team is insane…Whatever I said, I still stand on it,” he said. As per Steph, there has to be a careful assessment of the pros and cons before making any major trade decision because it can impact the team’s future. “That’s the expectation for me, trying to lead the team…Again, it doesn’t mean that you’re reckless,” he added.

Steph Curry: “Anyone who thinks I’m OK being on an average basketball team is insane.” Here’s Curry on his comments the other night and the national reaction to it pic.twitter.com/XhGwsWp5RY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2025

The comment that was blown out of proportion came from the superstar two days ago. He had said, “Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future — there is a responsibility on keeping the franchise in a good space and a good spot when it comes to where we leave this team when we’re done. Doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of sense to (improve).”

Steph was clear that trades will happen only when it makes sense to the front office. Being “desperate” and “flinging around assets all over the place because you want to do something,” will only do damage to the team’s future. However, the latter part of his comment wasn’t analyzed as much as the one where he only talked about the future.

The four-time NBA Champion stated that he has complete faith in the organization about their ability to make the right call. He said, “Trade machines are fun. But what does that actually look like? We’re gonna handle our business. Mike (Dunleavy) is gonna handle his. We will see where we end up.” After the recent win, the Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record.