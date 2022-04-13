“People think that once you win a championship there’s no pressure!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo on disagreeing with popular perception on winning and new motivation

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs as the 2nd seed hoping to successfully defend their NBA title

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the greatest basketball player in the NBA today. The statistics speak for themselves, for the 2021-22 season he averaged 29.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG and 5.8 APG.

Ever since he entered the league in the year 2013 as the fifteenth pick in the first round, Giannis has made great strides every year. He’s a 6-time NBA All-Star, 2-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP.

At the age of 27, his career resume is already better than some of the legends of the game.

“Okay, You won one time, now your mind wants to win a second time, or a third time” : Antetokounmpo

“You’re always going to find something. A new motivation. A new goal that’s always going to be in front of you.” pic.twitter.com/EWBg1cLBEp — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 13, 2022

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship last year by defeating the Phoenix Suns 4-2. It was only the second time in their illustrious history that they achieved the feat, the last one being won in the year 1971.

Many expected the Brooklyn Nets or the Los Angeles Lakers to win it all but the Bucks overcame all odds, including avoiding a serious injury to their MVP in the Finals and eventually achieved their goal.

The ‘Greek Freak’ sat down with the media and spoke about the team’s championship aspirations this year and his mindset heading into the playoffs.

“Every possession counts!” -⁦@Giannis_An34⁩ on what he likes best about the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ecth3lGBhl — Stephanie J. Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) April 12, 2022

He mentioned that the mind lets go of the past and focuses on the challenges ahead. He goes on to say that if one cares about the game and winning then one will always find a new goal and a new motivation.

This will be Giannis’s seventh playoff appearance and all that matters to him is to ensure that the Bucks repeat as NBA Champions.